Today, Orange Pill App, a social networking app that facilitates real-life connections among Bitcoin enthusiasts, has successfully raised $250,000 in pre-seed funding, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The funding round was led by Lightning Ventures, accompanied by several other angel investors, including NBA star Matthew Dellavedova and Barefoot Bitcoin Fund.

Orange Pill App launched in November 2022 and is accessible worldwide to users on both iOS and Android platforms, aiming to infuse the digital realm with the tangible strength of in-person interactions. The application’s primary focus lies in forming and nurturing real-life communities of Bitcoiners, cementing connections beyond online interactions and creating a robust foundation for the Bitcoin Parallel Economy.

“At Orange Pill App, we believe in the power of in-person connections and building local communities,” said CEO Matteo Pellegrini. “As we continue to add features to our platform, we are laser-focused on creating the tools for the Bitcoin Parallel Economy and connecting Bitcoiners to each other and the experiences & services that matter to them.”

Since its launch, Orange Pill App has achieved an impressive global outreach, capturing an audience of users spanning across across 71 countries.

Mike Jarmuzz, General Partner at Lightning Ventures, commented, “Matteo Pellegrini is among the most driven and hardworking entrepreneurs I know. His energy and passion for building the social layer of Bitcoin through The Orange Pill app is inspiring. In just a short time, Matteo and the Orange Pill App team have accomplished something truly unique and impressive, representing only a glimpse of what’s yet to come. We at Lightning Ventures are proud to have backed Matteo and the team from the earliest stages.”

This sentiment was echoed by Bob Burnett, Managing Partner at Barefoot Bitcoin Fund and CEO of Barefoot Mining, who highlighted the significance of a platform that bridges the gap within the Bitcoin community: “A platform that connects the Bitcoin community is crucial to its growth, health, and maturity. The Orange Pill App fills this need, and that is why I am thrilled to have the Barefoot Bitcoin Fund invest in this important project.”

For additional information about Orange Pill App’s mission and vision, please visit their website here or reach out to Matteo Pellegrini at orangepillapp@gmail.com.