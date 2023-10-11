In the ever-evolving landscape of Bitcoin, a new term has been making waves – Ordinals. You’ve likely heard of Bitcoin, but have you ever stopped to consider what Ordinals are and why they’re generating so much chatter? While the digital collectible community is abuzz with excitement, innovation and speculation, Bitcoin Magazine EDU and Magic Eden are proud to introduce “Ordinals Explained,” an innovative and educational animated show set to premiere during the upcoming Bitcoin Amsterdam event on October 12th and 13th.

What to Expect from “Ordinals Explained”:

“Ordinals Explained” promises to be an engaging and educational show that peels back the layers of complexity surrounding Ordinals and offers viewers a clear and concise explanation of the subject matter. The five episode show will teach you how to get started in Ordinals, and how to explore the Magic Eden website — full of tools and products suited for your very own Bitcoin art adventure.

Here’s what you can anticipate:

In-Depth Insights: The show will provide an in-depth look at how Ordinals work, exploring their implications within the Bitcoin network and the broader crypto ecosystem.

Ordinals Demystified: Viewers will gain a solid grasp of what Ordinals are, how they function, and what rare satoshis are.

The Role of Inscriptions: The show will shed light on the significance of “Inscriptions” within the Ordinals protocol, and how they differ from conventional NFTs.

Engaging Animation: “Ordinals Explained” will leverage captivating animations and visuals to make even the most intricate concepts accessible and engaging.

Don’t Miss the Premiere:

The worldwide premiere of “Ordinals Explained” will take place during the Bitcoin Amsterdam event on October 12th and 13th. Whether you’re a seasoned Bitcoin enthusiast or just getting started, “Ordinals Explained” offers an opportunity to explore the future of Bitcoin and the exciting potential of Ordinals. Mark your calendars, and be sure to tune in to the Bitcoin Magazine live stream during the Bitcoin Amsterdam event to witness the premiere of “Ordinals Explained.”