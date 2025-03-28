On Wednesday, a bill that supports the enhancement of Oregon’s eelgrass meadows passed unanimously out of the House Committee on Agriculture, Land Use, Natural Resources and Water.
Despite their importance, eelgrass meadows are at risk with some estuaries on the coast seeing a 50% decline in eelgrass cover in recent years. These plants are sensitive to many of the threats from climate change such as increased water temperatures and ocean acidification. Water pollution and disturbance from human activities such as mechanical oyster harvesting also are playing a role in their disappearance.
The broader issue is that in the face of these problems there’s a lack of agency coordination and eelgrass monitoring at the state level, which is making it even more difficult to ascertain the true extent of the problem.
Join us in calling on our legislators to pass this bill.
