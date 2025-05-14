Roads and development have broken up habitats, isolating wildlife from the food, water and migration paths they rely on to survive, but today, Oregon took a big step toward protecting wildlife and people on our roads today as Gov. Kotek signed HB 2978 into law.

The legislation, championed by a bipartisan group of legislators and supported by a broad coalition from across the state, further develops the program to increase collaboration between the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to prioritize new wildlife crossing projects — overpasses and underpasses that help animals safely cross busy highways.

These wildlife crossings are a proven solution to reduce deadly collisions between animals and vehicles, while also restoring critical habitat connections. More than 7,000 large animals are hit on Oregon roads each year, putting drivers at risk and disrupting wildlife migration patterns.

“We’ve built more than 70,000 miles of roads across Oregon to connect ourselves — but in doing so, we fragmented the habitat of every other species we share this landscape with,” said Justin Boyles, conservation advocate with Environment Oregon. “This new law is a powerful step toward reconnecting wildlife habitat — and reconnecting ourselves with nature.”

Environment Oregon has worked alongside a broad coalition of conservationists, scientists, and community advocates to support this bill. The organization looks forward to seeing legislators follow up this action by providing the much-needed financial investment these projects will require to help all wildlife — large and small — safely traverse this amazing state.