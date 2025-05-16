Last week, Environment Oregon organized a youth-focused lobby day in Salem with the help of OSPIRG Students and the Oregon Ocean Alliance.

Students from the University of Oregon and Oregon State University led nearly 20 lobby meetings with legislators and their staff, from both sides of the aisle, to talk about ways to keep our ocean healthy.

Right now, there are two key bills in the Oregon legislature ( HB3580 and HB3587 ) that help support two vital ecosystems along our coast: rocky habitats and eelgrass meadows. Both of these ecosystems help support wildlife, coastal resilience and coastal communities but are at risk from the effects of climate change, human interaction and pollution. The agencies and programs that manage these areas are also underfunded and under resourced, which is why Oregon’s youth were lobbying for these bills at the Capitol.

The Oregon Coast belongs to all Oregonians. With these bills, we have the chance to help secure a more sustainable future for our shores as well as for our younger generation who will inherit these places in the future.

Below are more photos from a successful day of lobbying.