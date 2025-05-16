Last week, Environment Oregon organized a youth-focused lobby day in Salem with the help of OSPIRG Students and the Oregon Ocean Alliance.
Students from the University of Oregon and Oregon State University led nearly 20 lobby meetings with legislators and their staff, from both sides of the aisle, to talk about ways to keep our ocean healthy.
The Oregon Coast belongs to all Oregonians. With these bills, we have the chance to help secure a more sustainable future for our shores as well as for our younger generation who will inherit these places in the future.
Below are more photos from a successful day of lobbying.