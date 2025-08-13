One of my most memorable experiences as a child was going on a whale watching trip out at sea. The trip promised a view of humpbacks and their iconic tail flukes as they glided past our boats. However, this whale watch was special, it also promised a view of one of my favorite birds: puffins.

Right about at the turnaround point, I remember the skies becoming foggy and then all of a sudden I saw flashes of yellow, orange and black birds diving in and out of view. I got within 50 feet of dozens of puffins, and it’s an experience I’ll never forget.

Here in Oregon, we have tufted puffins who spend their non-breeding time offshore and then come back to breed. They love building nests in soil and dirt in rocky headlands and some of the largest populations are at Coquille Point and Haystack Rock . Uniquely, these birds mate for life and Oregon sustains one of the largest populations of them on the Pacific Coast of North America.