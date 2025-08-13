One of my most memorable experiences as a child was going on a whale watching trip out at sea. The trip promised a view of humpbacks and their iconic tail flukes as they glided past our boats. However, this whale watch was special, it also promised a view of one of my favorite birds: puffins.
Right about at the turnaround point, I remember the skies becoming foggy and then all of a sudden I saw flashes of yellow, orange and black birds diving in and out of view. I got within 50 feet of dozens of puffins, and it’s an experience I’ll never forget.
Here in Oregon, we have tufted puffins who spend their non-breeding time offshore and then come back to breed. They love building nests in soil and dirt in rocky headlands and some of the largest populations are at Coquille Point and Haystack Rock
. Uniquely, these birds mate for life and Oregon sustains one of the largest populations of them on the Pacific Coast of North America.
They’re some of the most beloved wildlife that Oregon has to offer and even the chance of a view of them brings in tourists from around the world. However, despite their popularity, tufted puffins are a very at risk species
. Just a few decades ago, they numbered in the thousands in Oregon and today we’re barely hanging onto a population of 500. Their steep decline is alarming and it’s a result of multiple factors.
Rapid Disappearance
For one, climate change
has been a big factor in their die off. Water temperatures and conditions in the area have changed dramatically in the past several decades and that’s impacted prey availability, and can lead to malnutrition and starvation for puffins.
In addition, human disturbance is a big problem. Just last week
at Haystack Rock, people were caught shining laser pointers onto the rock which unfortunately spooked another at risk species, black oystercatchers, from their nest and it resulted in the deaths of a chick. It looks like this specific incident didn’t affect any puffins but it’s thoughtless actions like this, which happen often, that put stress on animals that rely on Oregon’s rocky shore as habitat.
With these threats it’s clear that more needs to be done to protect these “clowns of the sea”. Fortunately there are a number of actions underway dedicated to educating the public about conservation opportunities and best practices when near these birds.
Conserving the circus (a group of puffins)
One of the best places to view puffins is at Haystack Rock during the late spring and summer months. Right now, there are volunteers on the beach from Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP)
, who dedicate their time to educating beachgoers about the ecosystem surrounding the giant seastack, including puffins. HRAP is an excellent model for how scientists and conservationists should interact with the public to educate them on how to balance stewardship with recreation. There are a number of other programs along the coast similar to HRAP, but more should exist to minimize the impact people have on valuable ecosystems and wildlife like puffins.
The Oregon Coast Aquarium also has a conservation and rehabilitation program for tufted puffins. They educate visitors about this kooky seabird and the threats they’re facing. Additionally, they recently released a license plate
decorated with a puffin, and a portion of the money used to purchase the plate will go towards funding the aquarium’s conservation actions.
Aside from direct conservation programs, the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife has tufted puffins listed as a Species of Greatest Conservation Need
in their updated State Wide Action Plan
. In doing so, ODFW is signifying this species is at risk and is dedicating resources to elevate actions aimed at recovering their population.
Future actions
These programs are certainly a step in the right direction towards recovering Oregon’s puffin population, but there’s certainly more to be done.
Our elected officials should prioritize other programs or policies that educate the public about coastal ecosystems and wildlife like puffins, as well as prioritize the recovery of at risk species, before they disappear for good.