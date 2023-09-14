PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s executive editor of awards coverage Scott Feinberg, reflects Scott’s best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these projections by drawing upon consultations with voters and industry insiders, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

* * *

*BEST PICTURE*

Frontrunners

Oppenheimer (Universal)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple/Paramount)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Past Lives (A24)

American Fiction (Amazon)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Nyad (Netflix)

The Holdovers (Focus)

Major Threats

All of Us Strangers (Searchlight)

Dream Scenario (A24)

Origin (Neon)

Air (Amazon)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)

Possibilities

Rustin (Netflix)

Saltburn (Amazon)

May December (Netflix)

The Taste of Things (IFC)

Dumb Money (Sony)

Fair Play (Netflix)

Can’t Yet Call

The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)

The Creator (Disney)

Ferrari (Neon)

The Iron Claw (A24)

The Killer (Netflix)

Maestro (Netflix)

Napoleon (Apple/Sony)

Priscilla (A24)

*BEST DIRECTOR*

Frontrunners

Greta Gerwig (Barbie) — podcast

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Major Threats

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)

Andrew Haigh (All of Us Strangers)

Ava DuVernay (Origin)

Todd Haynes (May December) — podcast

Kristoffer Borgli (Dream Scenario)

Possibilities

Jimmy Chin & Chai Vasarhelyi (Nyad)

Emerald Fennell (Saltburn)

Ben Affleck (Air) — podcast

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers & Justin K. Thompson (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Chloe Domont (Fair Play)

Anh Hung Tran (The Taste of Things)

George C. Wolfe (Rustin)

Craig Gillespie (Dumb Money)

Can’t Yet Call

Blitz Bazawule (The Color Purple)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Sofia Coppola (Priscilla)

Garth Davis (Foe)

Sean Durkin (The Iron Claw)

Gareth Edwards (The Creator)

David Fincher (The Killer)

Michael Mann (Ferrari)

Ridley Scott (Napoleon)

Roger Ross Williams (Cassandro) — podcast

*BEST ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Nicolas Cage (Dream Scenario) — podcast

Major Threats

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Andrew Scott (All of Us Strangers)

Matt Damon (Air)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Christian Friedel (The Zone of Interest)

Possibilities

Alden Ehrenreich (Fair Play)

Teo Yoo (Past Lives)

Kôji Yakusho (Perfect Days)

Benoît Magimel (The Taste of Things)

Paul Dano (Dumb Money)

Taron Egerton (Tetris) — podcast

Can’t Yet Call

Gael García Bernal (Cassandro)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Adam Driver (Ferrari)

Zac Efron (The Iron Claw)

Michael Fassbender (The Killer)

Paul Mescal (Foe)

Joaquin Phoenix (Napoleon)

John David Washington (The Creator)

*BEST ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Emma Stone (Poor Things) — podcast

Margot Robbie (Barbie) — podcast

Natalie Portman (May December) — podcast

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Major Threats

Greta Lee (Past Lives)

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (Origin) — podcast

Phoebe Dynevor (Fair Play)

Leonie Benesch (The Teacher’s Lounge)

Possibilities

Helen Mirren (Golda) — podcast

Juliette Binoche (The Taste of Things)

Jodie Comer (The Bikeriders) — podcast

Eve Hewson (Flora and Son)

Can’t Yet Call

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Jessica Chastain (Mother’s Instinct) — podcast

Trace Lysette (Monica)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro) — podcast

Saoirse Ronan (Foe) — podcast

Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla)

Teyana Taylor (A Thousand and One)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR*

Frontrunners

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon) — podcast

Jesse Plemons (Killers of the Flower Moon) — podcast

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Major Threats

Willem Dafoe (Poor Things) — podcast

Charles Melton (May December)

John Magaro (Past Lives)

Matt Damon (Oppenheimer)

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction) — podcast

Chris Messina (Air)

Possibilities

Eddie Marsan (Fair Play)

Rhys Ifans (Nyad)

Jon Bernthal (Origin)

Paul Mescal (All of Us Strangers)

Jamie Bell (All of Us Strangers)

Jacob Elordi (Saltburn)

Richard E. Grant (Saltburn) — podcast

Can’t Yet Call

Colman Domingo (The Color Purple)

Corey Hawkins (The Color Purple) — podcast

Glenn Howerton (BlackBerry)

Tahar Rahim (Napoleon)

Jeremy Allen White (The Iron Claw)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS*

Frontrunners

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (The Zone of Interest)

Jodie Foster (Nyad) — podcast

Julianne Moore (May December)

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn) — podcast

Major Threats

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Viola Davis (Air)

Claire Foy (All of Us Strangers) — podcast

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Possibilities

Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer) — podcast

Alison Oliver (Saltburn)

Rhea Perlman (Barbie)

Niecy Nash-Betts (Origin)

Julianne Nicholson (Dream Scenario)

Dylan Gelulua (Dream Scenario)

Can’t Yet Call

Halle Bailey (The Color Purple)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Patricia Clarkson (Monica) — podcast

Penélope Cruz (Ferrari) — podcast

H.E.R. (The Color Purple) — podcast

Taraji P. Henson (The Color Purple) — podcast

Lily James (The Iron Claw) — podcast

Vanessa Kirby (Napoleon)

Tilda Swinton (The Killer)

Maura Tierney (The Iron Claw)

Shailene Woodley (Ferrari)

*BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Killers of the Flower Moon (Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese)

Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Tony McNamara)

The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer)

American Fiction (Cord Jefferson)

Major Threats

All of Us Strangers (Andrew Haigh)

Origin (Ava DuVernay)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Dave Callaham, Phil Lord & Chris Miller)

Possibilities

Nyad (Julia Cox)

Dumb Money (Rebecca Angelo & Lauren Schuker Blum)

The Bikeriders (Jeff Nichols)

Can’t Yet Call

The Color Purple (Marcus Gardley)

Ferrari (Michael Mann, Troy Kennedy Martin & Brock Yates)

Foe (Garth Davis & Iain Reid)

The Killer (Alexis Nolent & Kevin Walker)

Priscilla (Sofia Coppola)

*BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY*

Frontrunners

Barbie (Noah Baumbach & Greta Gerwig) — podcast (Gerwig)

Past Lives (Celine Song)

The Holdovers (David Hemingson)

Anatomy of a Fall (Arthur Harari & Justine Triet)

Dream Scenario (Kristoffer Borgli)

Major Threats

The Teacher’s Lounge (İlker Çatak & Johannes Duncker)

Saltburn (Emerald Fennell)

Fair Play (Chloe Domont)

Air (Alex Convery)

Possibilities

May December (Sam Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Rustin (Dustin Lance Black & Julian Breece)

Flora and Son (John Carney)

Can’t Yet Call

Cassandro (David Teague & Roger Ross Williams) — podcast (Williams)

The Creator (Gareth Edwards & Chris Weitz)

The Iron Claw (Sean Durkin)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

Monica (Andrea Pallaoro & Orlando Tirado)

Napoleon (David Scarpa)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Kokomo City (Magnolia)

The Pigeon Tunnel (Apple)

The Deepest Breath (Netflix)

The Eternal Memory (MTV)

The Mission (Nat Geo)

Major Threats

Stamped from the Beginning (Netflix) — podcast (Roger Ross Williams)

Still (Apple) — podcast (Davis Guggenheim)

BS High (HBO) — podcast (Travon Free)

Possibilities

Every Body (Focus)

King Coal (still seeking U.S. distribution)

The League (Magnolia)

Can’t Yet Call

20 Days in Mariupol (PBS)

aka Mr. Chow (still seeking U.S. distribution)

American Symphony (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Anselm (Sideshow/Janus)

Beyond Utopia (Roadside)

Black Ice (Lionsgate)

Bobi Wine: The People’s President (Nat Geo)

A Compassionate Spy (Magnolia)

Copa 71 (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Defiant (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy (Zeitgeist Films/Kino Lorber)

The Disappearance of Shere Hite (IFC)

Hollywoodgate (still seeking U.S. distribution)

Lakota Nation vs. United States (IFC)

Little Richard: I Am Everything (Magnolia)

Menus-Plaisirs Les Troisgros (Zipporah)

Orlando, My Political Biography (Sideshow/Janus)

Periodical (MSNBC)

Silver Dollar Road (Amazon)

To Kill a Tiger (still seeking U.S. distribution)

While We Watched (PBS)

Your Fat Friend (still seeking distribution)

*BEST ANIMATED FEATURE*

Frontrunners

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony)

Elemental (Pixar) — podcast (Pete Docter)

They Shot the Piano Player (Sony Classics)

Nimona (Netflix)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Illumination)

Major Threats

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount)

Can’t Yet Call

The Boy and the Heron (GKIDS)

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (Netflix)

Ernest & Celestine: A Trip to Gibbertia (GKIDS)

The First Slam Dunk (GKIDS)

Leo (Netflix)

Migration (Illumination)

Robot Dreams (Neon)

Stopmotion (IFC)

Suzume (Toho)

Trolls Band Together (DreamWorks)

Wish (Disney)