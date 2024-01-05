Boxing fans will not have to wait long for the next big event and we have a solid card as early as the first weekend of 2024. Will Vergil Ortiz Jr. remain undefeated or will the long downtime have an impact? Here are the best Ortiz Jr vs Lawson odds.

Boxing Odds: The Best Ortiz Jr vs Lawson Odds

Ortiz Jr vs Lawson Odds – Moneyline

Vergil Ortiz Jr has been out of action for over a year and a half and bookmakers expect him to return with a dominant performance. They give Lawson zero chances in this bout. The win has been valued at -5000 for Ortiz Jr and +1500 for Lawson. We rarely see such a huge gap in the odds.

Boxing Odds – Ortiz Jr vs Lawson Method of Victory

This market presents us with an opportunity to pick the exact method of victory in a match. Normally, the odds here add some value when we have a clear favorite but this time, it is almost pointless to bet on the obvious outcome.

• Ortiz Jr to win by KO/TKO or DQ: -700

• Ortiz Jr to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +500

• Draw: +2500

• Dawson to win by KO/TKO or DQ: +2200

• Dawson to win by Decision or Technical Decision: +5000

As you can see, while we certainly expect to see a knockout here, there is no value in the odds. Vergil is a brutal puncher and has won all 19 of his professional matches via KO/TKO.

Ortiz Jr vs Lawson Round to Win

In this case, you can bet on the exact round in which the bout will end + the exact winner. This is a handy market for matches like this one where we have a clear favorite and expectations.

• Round 1: The win in round one has been valued at +1100 for Vergil and +10000 for Lawson.

• Round 2: The odds decrease as the rounds continue and the win has been valued at +850 and +10000.

• Round 3: A third-round finish has been valued at +700 for Ortiz Jr and +10000 for Lawson.

• Round 4: Bookmakers believe that the match will end in either the 4th or 5th rounds as the odds are the lowest for Ortiz Jr (+600). You can bet on Lawson to win at +10000 again.

• Round 5: +600 and +10000 once more.

• Round 6: The odds increase again and the win has been valued at +700 for Ortiz Jr and +10000 for Lawson.

• Round 7: You can bet on the win in this round at +850 and +10000 again.

• Round 8: The odds for Lawson remain the same while you can bet on Vergil at +1100.

• Round 9: Bet on the win in this round at +1400 for Ortiz Jr next to +10000 for Lawson.

• Round 10: The win in the tenth round has been valued at +2000 for the favorite and +10000 for Lawson.

• Round 11: You can bet on the win in the penultimate round at +2800 and +10000.

• Round 12: The late knockout has been valued at +4000 for Ortiz Jr next to +10000 for Lawson again.

Ortiz Jr vs Lawson Round to Win (Groups)

If you find the risk too high with the previous market, you can opt for this one instead. It gives you the opportunity to select a group of rounds in which the match will end.

• Rounds 1-3: You can bet on Ortiz Jr. to win in these rounds at +250 and +6600 for Lawson.

• Rounds 4-6: Bet on Vergil to win in this group of rounds at +175 or Lawson at +6600.

• Rounds 7-9: The odds for this group of rounds are +333 for Ortiz Jr and +6600 for Lawson.

• Rounds 10-12: A knockout in the last three rounds has been valued at +500 for Ortiz Jr and +5000 for Lawson.

A little side note from us. Personally, we would pick the 7-9 group, based on the last few bouts of Vergil Ortiz Jr. In his early days, he was knocking out people early almost every time but as the level of competition increased, his stats changed. He has been inactive for a while but before his break, he won his last four fights between the 7th and 9th rounds.

Best Betting Odds from the Rest of the Card

• Super Welterweight: Vergil Ortiz Jr. (-5000) vs Fredrick Lawson (+1500)

• Super Lightweight: Ohara Davies (-500) vs Ismael Barroso (+350)

• Super Lightweight: Arnold Barboza Jr. (-3500) vs Xolisani Ndongeni (+1300)

• Welterweight: Raul Curiel (-2000) vs Elias Diaz (+950)

• Super Lightweight: Johnny Canas () vs Frank Brown ()

• Super Welterweight: Emiliano Gandara () vs Isaac Matamoros ()

With this said, the Ortiz Jr vs Lawson odds present us with solid opportunities and while Vergil is a massive favorite, there is value in several markets.