Vergil Ortiz Jr returns to the ring after nearly a year and a half out of action, and he looks to keep up his impressive career record.

Anyone making an Ortiz Jr vs Lawson prediction will have to keep in mind that the undefeated fighter has stopped every opponent he’s faced so far.

His chances of keeping that up may lie on whether or not the American can keep his power as he moves up in weight.

We’ve got all the information you need for the Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Frederick Lawson prediction ahead of their fight.

Ortiz Jr vs Lawson Prediction

Ortiz Jr has yet to be troubled by anyone in his professional career to date and has 19 victories in 19 fights.

That will no doubt have to play into any Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Frederick Lawson prediction, with the former undoubtedly favorite.

There are two big factors that could go against the American, as he steps inside the ring on Saturday night.

Certainly the Venezuelan won’t be about to do him any favors in Las Vegas this weekend, and will be looking to land a huge upset victory for himself.

Vergil Ortiz Jr Preview

It’s been a tough year and a half for Ortiz Jr who may well have been a world champion already if it wasn’t for injury.

He raced to 19-0 in the first six years of his career and earned The Ring Magazine Prospect of the Year in 2019.

It took four fights for any of his opponents to take him beyond the first round and he’s still not even been as far as the 10th round.

The judges basically get 12 rounds off when Ortiz Jr steps inside the ring, having stopped every single one of his opponents inside the distance.

His shot power is what has taken him to these heights and that’ll certainly come into the thinking on the Ortiz Jr vs Lawson prediction.

The success led him to be highly ranked in the welterweight division following his victory over Michael McKinson in August 2022.

However, he has suffered from rhabdomyolysis multiple times in the 17 months since that win, leaving him inactive.

Ortiz Jr has now stepped up to super welterweight and it’ll be interesting to see if he can continue to carry his power up through the weight divisions.

He will also, in theory, be on the receiving end of bigger punches from men more used to the 154 lbs division.

Ring rust and getting used to the extra poundage are the biggest problem standing in his way, though his opponent will having something to say about it too.

Frederick Lawson Preview

Ghanaian Lawson is certainly the B side to this fight and will have his work cut out for him to get a victory.

Not only is fame and fortune within reach should he cause an upset, but Lawson would have to be taken seriously at super welterweight if he gets the victory.

Known as General Okunka, he certainly has experience on his side, both in general and when it comes to the weight.

Lawson has fought 33 in his professional career, with 30 wins and just three losses to his name so far.

Of his wins, 22 have come inside the distance so once again the power punching seems to be his best route to victory.

Unfortunately for the 34-year-old, all three of his losses have come via stoppage as well, which means he’s susceptible to being KO’d.

That’s not good news when you consider his opponent on Saturday has finished 19 of 19 opponents inside the distance, and that will likely come into the thinking of our Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Frederick Lawson prediction.

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Frederick Lawson Prediction: Ortiz Looks For His Latest Victim

Total rounds over 5.5 +100

Vergil Ortiz Jr to win in round 6 +700

Vergil Ortiz Jr to win in round 4-6 +160

There’s no question that our Ortiz Jr vs Lawson prediction has to include a TKO/KO finish, and almost certainly for Ortiz.

Unfortunately, there isn’t any value in backing any of those with Ortiz Jr a -2500 favorite and Lawson given a +1200 chance.

The American is -750 to finish the fight inside the distance whilst a win on points is at +600, which would be the first time in his career.

Lawson comes in at +1800 to win by KO/TKO and is then given a +3000 chance of winning thanks to the judges’ scorecards

Our thinking for the rounds and for the fight to go over 5.5 is simply due to Ortiz Jr’s ring rust and getting used to carrying the extra weight.

Realistically he shouldn’t have too much trouble getting Lawson out of the ring but the Venezuelan’s losses have tended to come either at the half-way point or late in the fight, so he definitely can survive for a while.