A Playful “Payback” Moment

Adrien Brody and Halle Berry took a trip down memory lane at the 2025 Academy Awards, recreating their infamous 2003 Oscars kiss on the red carpet. The moment, captured by Access Hollywood, quickly spread across social media and was even shared by the Academy’s official Instagram page with the caption: “A reunion 22 years in the making. #Oscars.”

Speaking to Variety, Berry explained her reasoning behind the kiss. “That was one hell of a night for him, and for me as well. Tonight I had to pay him back,” she said. She also noted that while she had seen Brody at Hollywood events over the years, this was the first time in decades they had encountered each other on a red carpet. “He’s nominated this year. He deserved that.”

Brody, who was up for Best Actor for his role in The Brutalist, appeared surprised but delighted by the gesture. The playful kiss was a reversal of the now-famous moment from the 2003 Oscars when Brody, having just won Best Actor for The Pianist, grabbed Berry and kissed her onstage. The unexpected move stunned Berry and instantly became one of the most talked-about moments in Oscar history.

The Kiss That Shocked Hollywood

The original 2003 kiss remains one of the most controversial Oscar moments. Brody, at 29, had just become the youngest winner of the Best Actor award when he seized Berry—who was presenting the award—and kissed her. His remark afterward, “I bet they didn’t tell you that was in the gift bag,” only added to the shock factor.Berry later spoke about her reaction to the moment on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2017. “I just fing went with it. But I was like: ‘What the f is going on right now?'” she said. She explained that because she had won Best Actress the year before for Monster’s Ball, she understood the overwhelming emotions that come with such a win. “I know the feeling of being out of your body.”

Brody’s Reflections Over the Years

In a recent Variety interview, Brody acknowledged how perspectives have changed over time. “We live in a very conscious time, which is a wonderful thing,” he said. “And nothing that I ever do or have done or would’ve done is ever done with the intention of making anyone feel bad.”

His comments come in the wake of growing discussions around consent in public interactions, particularly after the rise of the #MeToo movement. While the kiss was not widely criticised at the time, later discussions have reassessed the moment in a different light.

A Night of Recognition for Brody and Berry

Despite the playful moment, the 2025 Oscars was a significant night for both stars. Brody was nominated for his portrayal of László Tóth, a Hungarian-Jewish architect and Holocaust survivor, in The Brutalist. The film, directed by Brady Corbet, secured ten nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Berry, meanwhile, remains the only Black actress to have won the Academy Award for Best Leading Actress. Her historic win in 2002 for Monster’s Ball remains a landmark moment in Oscar history. Recently, she congratulated Brody on his Golden Globe win for The Brutalist, writing on his Instagram post: “Congratulations, my friend. You are truly one of one!”

Their red carpet moment may have been playful, but it also served as a reminder of how much both stars have achieved in their careers. And for Oscars fans, it was a nostalgic nod to a time when Hollywood surprises were truly unexpected.

