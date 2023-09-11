New York-based tech-enabled health insurance company Oscar Health announced the appointment of Kerry Sain as executive vice president of +Oscar and Steven Kelmar as executive vice president and chief of staff to the CEO.

Oscar Health launched +Oscar in 2021. The platform gives provider-sponsored and regional health plans the services and technological capabilities of more extensive health plans.

Sain previously held the role of chief commercial growth officer for Aetna, overseeing the commercial markets medical business. At +Oscar, she will overlook the company’s go-to-market strategy.

Kelmar also previously held a leadership role at Aetna as chief of staff and executive vice president and head of strategy for the office of the chairman and CEO at the healthcare company. He also formerly served as CVS Health’s senior vice president of strategy implementation and as an assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during President George H. W. Bush’s administration.

At Oscar Health, Kelmar will help guide the company’s corporate strategy and executive management processes.

“Steve brings an incredible track record of accelerating business value creation and performance. He is a long-time, trusted colleague who is joining at a pivotal moment in Oscar’s history – with strategic targets, like achieving profitability, within reach. I am confident Steve’s invaluable leadership and deep alignment to our mission will help guide us through our next phase of growth and catapult Oscar’s future forward,” Mark Bertolini, CEO of Oscar, said in a statement.

New Jersey-based virtual psychiatry and therapy platform Array Behavioral Care has appointed Shannon Werb as the company’s chief executive officer, Dr. Sara Gotheridge as its chief medical officer and Ben Schlang as chief financial officer.

Werb previously served as chief operating officer at Denver-based in-home care provider DispatchHealth, and before that was president and chief operating officer of telemedicine and radiology company vRad.

Gotheridge will oversee the company’s clinical services, partner with Array’s operations team to ensure quality care delivery and maintain an active clinical practice. Schlang will oversee the company’s financial operations.

Schlang has worked with Array for nearly six years as a member of one of the company’s institutional investors, Harbour Point Capital. Harbour contributed to Array’s recent $25 million funding round in January, which CVS Health led.

Boston-based medical technology company Elucid, which offers AI-enabled imaging analysis software for cardiovascular disease, hired Windi Hary as senior vice president of regulatory affairs and quality management.

Hary consulted on and led regulatory design, filings and quality management for the U.S., Japan, Canada and European Union regulatory requirements. She was chief regulatory and quality officer at HeartFlow, which creates computerized heart models to treat coronary diseases, and before that spent eight years working at Philips Healthcare.

“The opportunity to join Elucid was extremely exciting to me due to its incredible software, as well as its corporate culture and remarkable team,” Hary said in a statement. “From day one, I am committed to working with the rest of the leadership team – and entire company – to ensure that our regulatory, development, and commercial efforts are rigorous so we can achieve Elucid’s mission to fight cardiovascular disease.”