As the 96th Academy Awards approach, the race for Hollywood’s most prestigious honors remains one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.

Unlike last year’s dominant sweep by Oppenheimer, this year’s competition is wide open, with frontrunners shifting throughout the awards season.

With several categories too close to call, let’s analyze the Oscars 2025 predictions, the Academy Awards 2025 likely winners, and which films and performances truly deserve the golden statuette.

Best Picture: Anora Leads, But Can Conclave Pull Off an Upset?

The battle for Best Picture has been a rollercoaster, with multiple films vying for the top prize at different points.

Sean Baker’s Anora, a bold and emotionally resonant take on contemporary America, has regained its frontrunner status after an early lead.



However, The Brutalist and Conclave remain strong contenders, with the latter benefiting from the Academy’s ranked-choice voting system. If votes are split among multiple favorites, Conclave—a gripping political thriller—could emerge victorious, as mentioned in a report by BBC.While Anora is the likely winner, its blend of humor and heartbreak makes it a deserving choice.

However, if the Academy leans toward a more traditional, prestige-driven film, Conclave could pull off a surprise victory.

Best Director: Sean Baker Poised for Glory

The Best Director category appears to be a showdown between Sean Baker (Anora) and Brady Corbet (The Brutalist).

Baker’s ability to seamlessly weave comedy, drama, and social commentary has earned him critical acclaim, and his Directors Guild of America win positions him as the favorite.

Corbet, on the other hand, delivers an ambitious, old-Hollywood epic, which could appeal to voters looking to reward grand cinematic storytelling.

While both filmmakers have strong cases, Baker’s ability to make Anora feel effortlessly real should secure him the Oscar, as per the BBC report.

Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet or Adrien Brody?

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) seemed to have this category locked up until Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) disrupted the race with his Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award win.

Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan combines impressive physical transformation with a charismatic performance, which often wins over Academy voters.

While Brody delivers a deeply moving portrayal of a Holocaust refugee, Chalamet’s recent momentum and the Academy’s fondness for biopic performances make him the likely winner, as per the BBC report.

Best Actress: Demi Moore’s Triumphant Comeback

Demi Moore (The Substance) has dominated the awards circuit, making her the clear favorite.

Her fearless, self-referential performance, coupled with a compelling industry comeback narrative, ticks all the boxes for an Oscar-winning role.

However, Mikey Madison (Anora) and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) could pose a challenge.

While Moore is expected to take home the Oscar, Torres arguably delivers the most nuanced performance, portraying a grieving widow in Brazil’s dictatorship era with remarkable restraint.

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin’s Award to Lose

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) has won nearly every major award in this category, making him the undisputed favorite.

His portrayal of a deeply flawed yet charismatic character showcases both comedic and dramatic depth.

Though strong performances from Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown) and Yura Borisov (Anora) deserve recognition, Culkin’s performance will likely secure him the win.

Best Supporting Actress: Can Zoe Saldaña Overcome Controversy?

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) was initially the clear favorite, but the film’s controversy involving co-star Karla Sofía Gascón has cast some doubt on her chances.

However, Saldaña has strategically distanced herself from the scandal and continued winning major precursor awards.

If the Academy separates her performance from the surrounding controversy, she is likely to win.

Ariana Grande (Wicked) remains a potential spoiler, but Saldaña’s gripping performance as a lawyer caught in moral dilemmas makes her the deserving winner.

Best Adapted Screenplay: Conclave’s Strength in Storytelling

Peter Straughan’s adaptation of Conclave has won multiple awards, positioning it as the clear frontrunner.

The screenplay transforms Robert Harris’s novel into a taut, suspenseful drama that keeps audiences engaged despite its dialogue-heavy nature.

With competitors like Nickel Boys and Sing Sing struggling for traction, Conclave should comfortably take home the Oscar.

Best Original Screenplay: A Real Pain Faces Stiff Competition

This category remains highly competitive, with Anora, A Real Pain, and The Substance all presenting compelling cases.

Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain won at the BAFTAs and stands out for its sharply written, deeply personal storytelling.

However, Anora’s fresh and audacious narrative gives it an edge.

While A Real Pain is the most tightly crafted screenplay, Anora’s momentum in other categories could carry it to victory.

Best International Film: A Win for Brazil?

The controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez has opened the door for I’m Still Here, a poignant Brazilian political drama, to win Best International Film.

The film’s emotionally charged storytelling and strong performances have made it a critical favorite.

With The Seed of the Sacred Fig also in contention, I’m Still Here is likely to become Brazil’s first-ever Oscar winner in this category.

Best Animated Feature: The Wild Robot’s Emotional Appeal

The race for Best Animated Feature is tight, with Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl and Inside Out 2 both in the mix.

However, The Wild Robot has emerged as the sentimental favorite, blending sci-fi with heartfelt storytelling. Given the Academy’s history of rewarding films with emotional depth, The Wild Robot is likely to win.

FAQs

What movies will be up for the Oscars in 2025?

This year’s Oscar nominees showcase a diverse lineup, ranging from the religious thriller Conclave and the historical drama The Brutalist to the fantasy musical Wicked and the body horror film The Substance.

Who was nominated for Best Actress in 2025?

This year, the competition is fierce, with nominees including Demi Moore and Cynthia Erivo. The Best Actress in a Leading Role category is often regarded as one of the most challenging to win at the Oscars.