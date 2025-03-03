The Oscars are back, and so is the fashion.

Hollywood’s A-list worked the red carpet Sunday evening outside of Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre, ahead of the 97th Academy Awards.

And while there’s no set costume theme for the Oscars, we can’t help but notice this year’s guests really embraced romanticism and drama in their sartorial selections, sporting plenty of peach, petal pink and rose tones, as well as lot of structured couture and metal embellishments.

Last year’s award show season was all about the battle of Oppenheimer and Barbie. But this year the focus is on the music with musical Emilia Pérez, Broadway musical adaptation Wicked and Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown.

Enjoy all of the best red carpet looks from the 2025 Oscars, below. You can check out our list of winners, updated as the night goes on, here.

Cynthia Erivo

Elle Fanning



Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images



Ariana Grande



Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images



Demi Moore



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Amelia Dimoldenberg



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Monica Barbaro



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Edvin Ryding

Julian Brave NoiseCat



Savion Washington/Getty Images



Bowen Yang



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Storm Reid

Coco Jones



Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images



Joe Alwyn



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Nick Offerman



Savion Washington/Getty Images



Lena Waithe

Felicity Jones

Mindy Kaling



Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images



Adriana Paz



Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic



Lupita Nyong’o



Savion Washington/Getty Images



Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Lisa

Anok Yai



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Kristy Sarah



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



H.E.R.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Lesley Barber



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Sebastian Stan



Savion Washington/Getty Images



Amy Poehler



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Goldie Hawn



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Miley Cyrus

Bruna Marquezine



Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic



Annabelle Wallis



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Emma Stone

Ava DuVernay



Frazer Harrison/WireImage



Doja Cat



Frazer Harrison/WireImage



Laura Dern

Keleigh Sperry Teller



Frazer Harrison/WireImage



Selena Gomez

Raye



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Margaret Qualley

Jon M. Chu



Frazer Harrison/WireImage



Timothee Chalamet



Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images



Rachel Zegler



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Dave Bautista

Ana de Armas

Josephine Reitman



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Ryan Michelle Bathe



Frazer Harrison/WireImage



Queen Latifah



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Michelle Yeoh



Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images



Penélope Cruz



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Colman Domingo



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Andrew Garfield

Gayle King



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Raffey Cassidy



Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images



Omar Apollo

Rachel Sennott



Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images



Scarlett Johansson



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



June Squibb



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Charlotte Lawrence



Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Image



Andrew Watt



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum



Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic



Laura Blount



Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images



Yasmin Finney



Chelsea Guglielmino/FilmMagic



Whoopi Goldberg



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd



Savion Washington/Getty Images



Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson



Frazer Harrison/WireImage



Bretman Rock



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Marissa Bode



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Conan O’Brien and Liza Powel O’Brien



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Halle Berry

Da’Vine Joy Randolph



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Gal Gadot



Mike Coppola/Getty Images



Mikey Madison



Monica Schipper/Getty Images



Lily-Rose Depp



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

