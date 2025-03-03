The Oscars are back, and so is the fashion.
Hollywood’s A-list worked the red carpet Sunday evening outside of Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre, ahead of the 97th Academy Awards.
And while there’s no set costume theme for the Oscars, we can’t help but notice this year’s guests really embraced romanticism and drama in their sartorial selections, sporting plenty of peach, petal pink and rose tones, as well as lot of structured couture and metal embellishments.
Last year’s award show season was all about the battle of Oppenheimer and Barbie. But this year the focus is on the music with musical Emilia Pérez, Broadway musical adaptation Wicked and Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown.
Enjoy all of the best red carpet looks from the 2025 Oscars, below. You can check out our list of winners, updated as the night goes on, here.
Cynthia Erivo
Elle Fanning
Ariana Grande
Demi Moore
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Monica Barbaro
Edvin Ryding
Julian Brave NoiseCat
Bowen Yang
Storm Reid
Coco Jones
Joe Alwyn
Nick Offerman
Lena Waithe
Felicity Jones
Mindy Kaling
Adriana Paz
Lupita Nyong’o
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Lisa
Anok Yai
Kristy Sarah
H.E.R.
Lesley Barber
Sebastian Stan
Amy Poehler
Goldie Hawn
Miley Cyrus
Bruna Marquezine
Annabelle Wallis
Emma Stone
Ava DuVernay
Doja Cat
Laura Dern
Keleigh Sperry Teller
Selena Gomez
Raye
Margaret Qualley
Jon M. Chu
Timothee Chalamet
Rachel Zegler
Dave Bautista
Ana de Armas
Josephine Reitman
Ryan Michelle Bathe
Queen Latifah
Michelle Yeoh
Penélope Cruz
Colman Domingo
Andrew Garfield
Gayle King
Raffey Cassidy
Omar Apollo
Rachel Sennott
Scarlett Johansson
June Squibb
Charlotte Lawrence
Andrew Watt
Emilie Livingston and Jeff Goldblum
Laura Blount
Yasmin Finney
Whoopi Goldberg
Brandi Carlile and Catherine Shepherd
Edward Norton and Shauna Robertson
Bretman Rock
Marissa Bode
Conan O’Brien and Liza Powel O’Brien
Halle Berry
Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Gal Gadot
Mikey Madison
Lily-Rose Depp