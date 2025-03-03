The biggest awards show of the year, the Oscars, is here, honouring the best movies of 2024, hosted by Conan O’Brien live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Last year, it was all about the battle of Oppenheimer and Barbie in movie theatres and at the 2024 Academy Awards. But this year the focus is on the music with musical Emilia Pérez, Broadway musical adaptation Wicked and Bob Dylan musical biopic A Complete Unknown.
Like the Grammys and other awards shows this year, the ceremony was transformed by the devastating wildfires that tore through Los Angeles and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences pledged to help its members and the broader film community recover.
The academy postponed the announcement of nominations twice but never pushed the March 2 date of the ceremony. Academy leaders have argued the show must go ahead, for their economic impact on Los Angeles and as a symbol of resilience.
This year’s show has an extensive lineup of presenters including Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Bowen Yang, Lily-Rose Depp, Sterling K. Brown, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford and Zoe Saldaña.
As for the performances, the academy had previously announced that, unlike previous years, the original song nominees would not be performing. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any music.
Queen Latifah is set to take part in a musical tribute to the late Quincy Jones, who was honoured in November with one of the academy’s Governor’s Awards just weeks after his death.
Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, and RAYE will also perform during the show, as well as Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
Emilia Pérez, a narco-musical about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender-affirming surgery, leads the field of nominations this year with 13 total. The film’s star, Karla Sofía Gascón, made history by becoming the first openly trans actor nominated for an Oscar. But after old offensive tweets by Gascón were uncovered, the actor issued an apology after fallout began.
Other leading films include The Brutalist, starring Adrien Brody, and Wicked, both earning 10 nominations.
(Find below a complete list of all the nominees in the major categories. Final winners will be bolded as the ceremony goes on.)
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Actor in a Leading Role
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here
Actor in a Supporting Role
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Monica Barbaro, A Completed Unknown
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Directing
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Cinematography
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Anora
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Film Editing
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
International Feature Film
I’m Still Here, Brazil
The Girl With The Needle, Denmark
Emilia Pérez, France
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig, Germany
Flow, Latvia
Animated Feature Film
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Animated Short Film
Beautiful Men
In The Shadow Of The Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander To Wonder
Yuck!
Live-Action Short Film
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not A Robot
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Music (Original Song)
El Mal, Emilia Pérez
The Journey, The Six Triple Eight
Like A Bird, Sing Sing
Mi Camino, Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late, Elton John: Never Too Late
Music (Original Score)
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack To A Coup D’Etat
Sugarcane
Documentary Short Film
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of A Beating Heart
The Only Girl In The Orchestra
Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two
Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes
Wicked
