TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Osisko Green Acquisition Limited (the “ Corporation “) announced today that the previously announced automatic redemption (the “ Redemption “) of the Corporation’s Class A restricted voting shares (the “ Class A Restricted Voting Shares “) has been completed. Redemption of Class A Restricted Voting Shares held by non-registered holders with CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc., which represents all outstanding Class A Restricted Voting Shares, has been completed.

Each Class A Restricted Voting Shares was, as provided under the Corporation’s articles, redeemed for approximately $10.3157 (the “Redemption Amount“) before taking applicable withholding taxes into account. Payment of the Redemption Amount (net of any applicable taxes and other permitted deductions) constitutes the Corporation’s final payment in respect of the liquidation of the escrow account that holds the proceeds of the Corporation’s initial public offering. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors with respect to applicable income tax consequences of the Redemption. There were no distributions from the escrow account with respect to the Corporation’s Class B shares or warrants. The warrants terminated in accordance with their terms.

The Class A Restricted Voting Shares have been delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the Corporation intends to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada.

