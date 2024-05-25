I have made it my mission as Secretary for State for Health and Social Care to make our healthcare system faster, simpler and fairer.

Osteoporosis affects both men and women, but women disproportionately. We know that some 67,000 fractures are suffered by people of working age in England every year.

Most of the people experiencing these fractures are women, and most of these fractures are entirely preventable. We also know identifying osteoporosis and taking action after a person experiences their first fracture can greatly help reduce the risk of suffering another facture in future.

So I want to take this opportunity to thank the Sunday Express and the Royal Osteoporosis Society.

As readers will know, the hugely powerful Better Bones campaign has over the past months championed the case for the expansion of Fracture Liaison Services, so that more people across the country can access vital osteoporosis treatment and reduce the risk of a dangerous fracture.