Michael McGuire, 19 and of Park Hall Caravan Park, did not enter a plea when he appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday, January 12.

He had been charged 24 hours earlier by West Mercia Police with affray, attempt to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, criminal damage, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon and also racially aggravated assault.

The charges are in relation to an incident captured on social media where a white van was seen being driven at the gates of the pub in Willow Street in the early hours of Sunday, January 7.

McGuire was remanded in custody and will be taken to Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday, February 9 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

He will be expected to enter a plea for all offences.