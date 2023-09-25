Residents from Llanforda Rise and surrounding closes were told this month that the poles, belonging to broadband provider Freedom Fibre, would be installed – without planning permission – to help improve access and speeds.

However, residents were left perplexed by this, according to a group fighting the poles’ installation,arguing that speeds were not an issue and that they did not want a pole carrying connections in their street.

Freedom Fibre insisted the work is essential to delivering lightning-fast broadband and all work was within permitted actions, but in a victory for the opposition group the firm has now confirmed work will be paused while it speaks to residents and Oswestry Town Council.

In a statement the company said: “Freedom Fibre is bringing lightning-fast, full-fibre broadband to thousands of homes and businesses across north Shropshire, transforming broadband speeds and reliability for residents and businesses ahead of the copper network being retired in the next few years.

“Wherever possible, Freedom Fibre will use existing networks of telegraph poles and underground ducts to build our full-fibre network.

“Where that infrastructure is unavailable to us, Freedom Fibre will instead install new telegraph poles.

“Installing telegraph poles for full-fibre broadband instead of digging up pavements and roads to lay cable is quicker, more affordable, less-disruptive and – most importantly – considerably better for the environment.

“While there is no legal obligation to do so, Freedom Fibre is committed to engaging with communities to seek views and amend plans wherever possible.

“On this occasion, our community engagement processes were not followed as desired and other than additional surveying, we will pause all activity in the Llanforda Rise area until we have properly consulted local residents and elected representatives.”

Residents representing opposition in Llanforda Rise said they had seen notices up on the road stating the work was part of government funding to deliver broadband.

Also, it was suggested by residents that white markings in the streets were indications of the work to be carried out by Freedom Fibre.

However, the Manchester-based company rebuffed both claims.

The group’s cause was highlighted at Oswestry Town Council last week but while councillors sympathised with their plight, it was highlighted that planning permission was not required.