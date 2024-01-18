The Cyma wristwatch was discovered at an antiques valuation event at Halls’ Oswestry office in 2023.

Part of a set of 12 watches that were commissioned by the British Ministry of Defence for their durability, accuracy and reliability, the watch belonged to a collector.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, Halls Fine Art’s silver and jewellery specialist, said: “The sale result was very good way to start the year and augurs well for the coming months.

“Our pictures, ceramics and collectables auction in February has so many entries that we’ve extended it to two days – February 7 and 8 – instead of one.”

The £120,000 silver, jewellery and watches auction included a nine carat gold cigarette case made by A. E, Poston & Co Ltd, Birmingham, which sold for £1,940.

The case was inscribed ‘presented to H.A. Lambert Esq….1938-1940′.

“It’s quite unusual to find a nine carat gold cigarette case rather than silver and gilt examples,” added Maryanne.

The part of a collection of 14 carat gold jewellery from a Wolverhampton seller sold for £8,000, bringing the total from two auctions to £15,000.

Another jewellery collection from Shrewsbury sold for £6,000, which included £1,100 for an opal bead necklace and a pair of opal ear pendants.

Other highlights from the auction included a Victorian style diamond set hinged bangle at £1,200, £920 for an 18 carat gold bracelet and £900 for a Napoleonic white metal mounted mother of pearl snuff box.

The watches section included a nine carat gold open face pocket watch with a gold Albert at £900, two ladies’ 18 carat gold bracelet watches, an 18 carat gold pocket watch and a silver cigarette box at £850, a 1926 nine carat gold open face pocket watch by J. W. Benson, London at £700 and an 1876 lady’s 18 carat gold open face pocket watch at £650.