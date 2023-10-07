Simon Hanson, a former taxi driver, plans to open Town Tyres on the Mile Oak Industrial Estate – next to AC Edwards & Son Fruit and Veg – from Monday, October 16 with an open day on the prior Saturday.

Simon says that he believes Town Tyres can take advantage of a gap in the market to provide high-quality tyres for a budget price.

And he added that he has used his many years of experience to ensure that customers will get the best deal available.

He said: “We’re working hard for everything to be ready but we’re cracking on.

“We’re going to be selling part-worn tyres.

“All of our tyres are coming to use from Germany as they have different laws there, meaning if one tyre has to be replaced then both on the axle have to be.

“And they have to be a minimum 4mm if they are to be used on the autobahn.

“They are then taken to Austria and tested before being shipped to Liverpool and I buy them from a merchant there.

“We’ve spotted a gap in the market from the last few years.

“When I was a taxi driver, me and other drivers had to get our new, part-worn tyres from Shrewsbury.”

Simon explained what the business model for Town Tyres is likely to be once they openly fully in the coming weeks.

“We have three types of price ranges for our tyres, which we’re doing on tread,” he said.

“Most places charge for brands but we’re not doing that.

“It’s not about the brand or the make of tyre but we’re going to be charging £25/30/35 based on tread depth.

“The more tread on the tyre, the more money it’s going to cost but it’s about giving that customer a choice to make.

“We’ve put a lot of thought into this and also to say that if we don’t’ have the tyre you’re looking for then we will do our best to find it for you.”

The unit, on the Mile Oak Industrial Estate, will be holding an open day on Saturday, October 14 – time to be confirmed – and people will be welcome to have a look around.

Refreshments may also be available.