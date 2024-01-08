Around 12.15am on Sunday, January 7, gates at the Boars Head Inn in Willow Street were damaged by a vehicle.

Nobody was injured during the incident and enquiries are ongoing to apprehend a suspect.

Detective Inspector Richard Davies said: “We believe there were people outside the pub who saw what happened who have yet to speak to us and we would encourage those people to get in contact.

“Fortunately, no-one was injured and the vehicle was not driven at anyone but damage was caused to a gate and the incident has quite rightly caused concern to people.”

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about the identity of the driver, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 extension 7702257 or by emailing dl-fcid@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or Independent UK charity taking crime information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org)