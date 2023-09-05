The High Sheriffs Fund, a beacon of hope for community groups and charities in Shropshire, is diligently managed by the Shropshire Community Foundation.

This initiative took root through the collaborative efforts of the Foundation and the former High Sheriff of Shropshire, Selina Graham.

This contribution is destined to serve as small grants, dedicated to bolstering projects aimed at engaging young individuals and, notably, diminishing the allure of criminal activities within the region.

Mandy Thorn, High Sheriff of Shropshire said “The incredible generosity of Aico in donating such a significant sum to the High Sheriff’s Fund hosted by the Shropshire Community Foundation has enabled us to bring forward our aspiration to launch a small grant scheme for youth-led community groups from across our County.

“We are hoping to build the High Sheriff’s Fund over the next few years so that we can offer some financial support to community-led initiatives.

“More information on how to apply will be released in late autumn”.

A portion of this benevolent donation has also been allocated towards supporting a celebratory event that will shine a spotlight on the dynamic voluntary and community sector in Shropshire.

Set to take place at the RAF Museum in Cosford, this gathering will unite hundreds of local volunteers, graciously invited by the High Sheriff, to honour Shropshire’s Community Heroes.

Furthermore, Aico has enthusiastically joined the ranks of ‘Investors in the Community,’ a dynamic initiative spearheaded by The Shropshire Community Foundation.

This initiative empowers businesses to make a substantial, sustainable, and positive impact on the lives of those most in need throughout the region and beyond.

Neal Hooper, Managing Director of Aico, expressed the company’s pride in supporting the High Sheriffs Fund and the Shropshire Community Foundation, emphasizing the importance of investing in young people and the local community.

He said: “We are proud to support the High Sheriffs Fund and the Shropshire Community Foundation.

“We feel it is vital to invest in young people and our local community.”

The High Sheriff of Shropshire will also be lending her support to colleagues from Aico and other participants taking part in the Pedal the Borders event on Sunday, September 10.

The cycling event, featuring routes of 25km, 60km, and 100km, will culminate at Aico’s headquarters in Oswestry.

Funds raised from this event will further bolster the Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, which has already received over £70,000 in support from this Shropshire and Mid-Wales-based charity event.