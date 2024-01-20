Kinokulture, in Arthur Street, is now officially registered as a Community Benefit Society – which means its activities will be managed for the benefit of the whole community – and volunteers are being trained in activities, such as film programming and projection.

A small steering group has also volunteered to take over the administration and management tasks.

Ruth Carter, former owner of the cinema, said: “We are very pleased that the steering group have stepped forward and we will be working alongside them and our volunteers over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition and the continuation of our film programme.

We hope that this new phase brings more opportunities for community participation and engagement in the cultural activities that the cinema can offer.”

After setting up and running Kinokulture for over 14 years, current owners, Ian Garland and Ruth, will be retiring in spring 2024.

Following a wave of public enthusiasm for its continuation, they have spent the last few months planning to ensure the cinema’s eclectic programme remains available to the people of Oswestry and the wider area.

Martin Anderson, a member of the steering group, added: “We are so excited for the future of Kinokulture.

“There is still an enormous amount to do, but we have a passionate and committed team dedicated to working together to achieve a smooth transition of management.”