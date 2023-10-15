Rotarians listened with interest as Jo Hazell-Watkins and Kevin Braddock explained that the studio for movement and mental health aims to make a positive impact on the community.

Jo and Kevin, coming from different backgrounds, share a common goal: to address mental health issues and provide a space for personal growth.

They hope to achieve this with The Soma Space at The Memorial Hall, in Smithfield Street, from Wednesday, October 25.

Kevin said: “Ten years, even five years ago people did not talk about mental health problems but, at last, they are being recognised and addressed.

“I am a Psychotherapist while Jo is a qualified Personal Trainer, and we believe that together we can help people to deal with many problems by sharing their issues and gaining inner strength both physically and mentally.

“We now have a permanent base in the Memorial Hall and have been busily painting and preparing for our formal opening on Wednesday October 25– and I think we’ll be just about ready.”

Jo added that their slogan ‘Movement for Mental Health” reflects their belief.

She added: “We use the slogan, ‘Movement for Mental Health’ as we both think that there are many day-to-day issues such as depression, post traumatic stress disorder and lots of other conditions that can be treated either drug free or in a complimentary programme by joining others and setting a path for change.

“We have raised enough money to get us started by crowd funding, but we hope to get continued support until we are up and running.

“We have seen great interest in the project from both the medical profession as well as from people who would like to attend.

“It’s all been very exciting.”

For more information about The Soma Space, you can visit them at The Memorial Hall, or you can have a look on their website.