OT Genasis has enhanced the holiday season with his sense of humor, adding a tint of blue to an evergreen Christmas classic.

On Tuesday (December 26), the Long Beach MC released his own version of Mariah Carey’s hit single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Quite obviously a parody more than a cover, the song features him struggling to sing on key as he gives the yultide-themed lyrics a Crip-centered makeover that alludes to his gang affiliation.

“All I Wear For Cripmas” features the 36-year-old singing: “I don’t want a lot for Cripmas/ I just want to bang the C/ I don’t care about no presents/ I’m just going to smoke my trees/ I’m just thuggin’ on my own/ Come to the set and get put on/ By me and my crew/ All I wear for Cripmas is blue.”

Watch the hilarious video below:

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” has earned the diva the title of “Queen of Christmas,” as the song is still breaking records 29 years after its release.

According to TMZ, the track was streamed a whopping 23,701,697 times on Sunday (December 24). This number smashes the previous record for the most song streams in a single day, which Carey achieved with the same song when it was streamed 21,273,357 times on the same day last year.

The seasonal hit previously claimed the record for most daily Spotify streams on Christmas eve in 2017 with 10.8 million plays, in 2018 with 10.82 million, and again in 2019 with a little over 12 million streams.

Released on October 29, 1994, it has been streamed over 1.4 billion times since the Swedish streaming platform launched in 2008.

In a 2019 article, CNN reported that the song had earned over $2 million in royalties on Spotify alone. The same year, the then 25-year-old song topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for the first time.

Two years later, the song was believed to have earned between $3,249,600 and $4,332,800 just in Spotify streams.