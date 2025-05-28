Kentucky guard Otega Oweh has withdrawn his name from the NBA draft and will return to the Wildcats for his senior season, his agent Wilmer Jackson of Spencer Sports told ESPN Wednesday.

“I got great feedback from NBA teams, but the consensus was to come back to school and have a great year,” Oweh told ESPN. “I want to try and up my stock even more, and put myself in a position to win a national championship with all the possible accolades that come with that.

Oweh had until 11:59 p.m. ET to make his stay-or-go decision.

A 6-foot-5 guard from New Jersey, Oweh enjoyed a breakout campaign after transferring to Kentucky from Oklahoma last spring. He averaged career highs across the board, putting up 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals, earning second-team All-SEC honors in the process.

Oweh was terrific down the stretch of the season, scoring 20 or more points eight times in February and March — including two game-winners against his former school while averaging 27.5 points in the two victories over the Sooners.

Oweh was invited to the NBA draft combine in Chicago, where he performed well in the two 5-on-5 scrimmages. He had 10 points and three assists in the first scrimmage and followed it up with 14 points and five rebounds the next day, being one of the best overall defenders at the camp.

With Oweh officially back in the fold, however, Kentucky has solidified its case as a preseason top-10 team. The Wildcats lost four of five starters from last season, but reloaded via the transfer portal and recruiting trail.

“We have the talent to be the No. 1 team in the country,” Oweh told ESPN. “A lot of guys who are hungry to make that jump, and that intensity to go get national championship No. 9 for Kentucky. I’m excited to play with everyone. It will be a fun year.”

Mark Pope and his staff landed top-100 transfers Jayden Quaintance (9.4 PPG at Arizona State), Jaland Lowe (16.8 PPG at Pitt), Denzel Aberdeen (7.7 PPG at Florida), Kam Williams (9.3 PPG at Tulane) and Mouhamed Dioubate (7.2 PPG at Alabama), while also bringing in three ESPN 100 recruits: Jasper Johnson (No. 18), Malachi Moreno (No. 25) and Braydon Hawthorne (No. 81).

Oweh is the top returnee, although big man Brandon Garrison (5.9 PPG) is expected to take on a bigger role, especially if Quaintance — who underwent surgery in March to repair a torn ACL — misses time to begin the season.

“My mindset is trying to be the alpha guy,” Oweh said. “I need to be that voice that leads the team. I’m one of the few guys that was there last year. I know the feeling of losing in the Sweet 16. I plan to lead the group this year.”

Kentucky will open its 2025-26 season with October exhibition games against Purdue and Georgetown.