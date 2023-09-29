Otto Wallin vs Murat Gassiev is almost here.

While most eyes will be on the historic undisputed vs undisputed clash between Canelo Alverez and Jermell Charlo, 6930 miles away in Antalya Turkey, Murat Gassiev will look to be in the conversation at heavyweight, as he takes a big step up in competition when he takes on top Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin.

Gassiev, a former unified cruiserweight champion, will be looking to put in a dominant performance and establish himself amongst the best heavyweights today.

Standing in his way is one of the world’s top ten heavyweights. Both men possess size, strength and power, which will make for an entertaining fight as long as it lasts.

Gassiev Progress At Heavyweight Been Slow

Gassiev’s resume at heavyweight is underwhelming, to say the least.

Injuries have hampered his progress since joining the heavyweight division in 2020.

Despite four wins ands 4 kayoes it does seem to be a great gauge of where he is at when it comes to fighting at heavyweight.

However, his cruiserweight resume is lot better in comparison. Despite his only career loss coming against undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk, he does hold victories over Denis Lebedev, Krzysztof Wlodarczyk and Yuniel Dorticos.

Otto Wallin, on the other hand, his last few fights have been a bit of a mixed bag. There’s the win over ex-world title challenger Dominic Breazeale, and a few lesser known heavyweights thrown in, not to mention a cancelled fight with Britain’s Dylian Whyte.

His 2019 fight against Tyson Fury is a career standout. He gave a valiant performance all the way in a decision loss, dealing with a grotesque cut over his eye.

Otto Wallin Vs Murat Gassiev Tale of the Tape

Gassiev is the younger man coming into this contest age 29, three years Wallin’s junior.

Despite standing at an impressive 6’4 inches he concedes 2 inches in height and another 2 inches in reach with a 76-inch reach compared to Wallin’s 78-inch reach.

What also makes this matchup interesting: how will Gassiev cope with the southpaw stance of the bigger man?

It’s clear to see that Gassiev is the bigger puncher, registering a 77% knockout percentage compared to the 56% knockout percentage of Otto Wallin.

Gassiev is clearly the bigger puncher and will want to get Wallin out early.

The longer the fight goes on it may play into the hands of the bigger man.

Wallin has shown on a number of occasions that he has the stamina to go the full twelve rounds with four of his last five fights going the distance.

Gassiev is the favourite coming into the contest at 8/25 (-310) to win the contest. Or if you favour Wallin to win the fight he is priced at 12/5(+240).

However, if you think Gassiev will win by knockout he is currently priced at 9/10 (-110) to get the knockout, while Wallin is 11/1 (+1100) if you believe Wallin can close the show inside the distance.

The bookmakers believe that Gassiev has a 73% chance of winning this fight compared to the 27% chance they think Wallin can claim the victory.

This contest will be an intriguing clash of styles in the heavyweight division: will the come-forward power puncher claim the victory?

Or will the slick Swede southpaw emerge victorious and regain some momentum with a statement victory?

Whoever claims the victory will reignite their career and see them rise the rankings and look to establish themselves amongst the heavyweight contenders and push themselves into title contention.