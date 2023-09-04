Samsung’s 870 Qvo SATA SSD is one of our favourite drives for gaming, offering a huge amount of storage for a very reasonable price. Today that goes double, as the 4TB 870 Qvo has dropped to £161 on Amazon UK, considerably less than the £300 it cost back in February. This is a great way to add more game or media storage to your system on the cheap, especially if you’ve already filled up your available NVMe M.2 slots.

The 870 Qvo is a good performer because, while it is based around slower QLC NAND versus the standard TLC NAND we expect to see in higher-tier drives, it still comes with a DRAM cache, with the 4TB model coming with 4GB of DRAM. That makes it a good consistent drive, and well-suited for a wide range of use cases – up to and including using it as your main system drive, though we generally recommend faster NVMe drives if at all possible.

It’s certainly a good choice for game and media storage, as the 4TB of space means you have to spend less time carefully curating your list of installed games and more time actually playing.

Note that if you do have an NVMe slot free, it can be possible to get a faster NVMe drive in the same capacity for around the same price – for example, the PCIe 3.0 Crucial P3 and PCIe 4.0 P3 Plus go for £156 and £165 respectively, and these drives offer sequential read speeds of 3500MB/s (P3) and 5000MB/s (P3 Plus). However, both drives lack a DRAM cache, so performance does drop substantially in sustained write scenarios, making them less good as OS drives – but still perfectly fine for media and game storage.

No matter which 4TB drive you choose, it’s great having such a large amount of space – especially without having to deal with the long access times, noisy operation and fragility of hard drives!