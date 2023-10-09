Traditional Christmas cakes

Do stir-up Sunday right this year and bake up a boozy masterpiece worthy of the grandest Christmas table. Get your mixing bowls and most impressive aprons at the ready and cook up some Christmas magic.

1. Classic make and mature Christmas cake

Our make and mature Christmas cake is a confirmed classic. You can make this cake up to three months in advance and feed it fortnightly with either rum, brandy or whisky to build up the flavour and keep it moist. If you’d rather not use alcohol, try tea, fruit juice or a flavoured syrup. The mix of warming, aromatic spices go well with the fruit and makes for a marvellously moreish slice.

2. Sherry & almond Christmas cake

This sherry & almond Christmas cake is packed with crunchy nuts, plump fruit, zesty orange juice and fed with a sweet, raisiny PX sherry for an intensely fruity flavour. You can make it in advance but it’s also delicious freshly made if you don’t have time. Once you’ve tasted it, we guarantee it’ll become an annual tradition in your house. Want to try something different this year? Get some inspiration for fun Christmas cake decoration ideas.

3. Buttered rum Christmas cake

Our buttered rum Christmas cake is the ultimate crowd-pleaser and it only gets better as it keeps. The spiced dark rum goes perfectly with the intense dried fruit, orange zest and apple juice. This ultra-indulgent, full-flavoured cake has the perfect balance of sweetness, fresh citrus flavours and punchy liquor. Try decorating it like our midwinter candle cake or our sparkly bauble cake for a colourful showstopper.

4. Spiced vanilla Christmas cake

Together with the traditional spices, this simple Christmas cake adds a dash of vanilla and rosewater for a delicately flavoured mix that won’t be too overpowering. Even people who don’t like Christmas cake will be going back for seconds. This simple storecupboard cake is one you’ll come back to every year.

5. Easy Christmas cake

Make your seasonal kitchen a stress-free zone this year with our easy, ‘as you like it’ Christmas cake. Use your choice of dried fruit, nuts, citrus zest and booze (or even tea) and get this simple Christmas cake made up to six months in advance.

Take your love of Christmas cake further with this beautifully rich, brandy-soaked and extra-fruity recipe. It doesn’t get more Christmassy than this! Make this cake a month ahead of the big day.

Last-minute Christmas cakes

Don’t fancy feeding your cake for weeks on end? We have quick fixes you can bake up at short notice, that are still filled with all the flavours of the season. Whether you fancy a filling slice of our fruity loaf cake or a bite-sized cupcake, we have a recipe for every occasion.

More like this

7. Christmas cupcakes

Our classy little Christmas cupcakes are the perfect portable versions of your favourite bake. They make great gifts or sweet party nibbles. With all the classic spices, a dash of booze, mixed fruit and a marzipan topping, you won’t miss any of those all-important festive flavours. Kids will love getting involved in the decoration, snowflakes and sprinkles at the ready!

Get even more baking inspiration with our favourite Christmas cupcakes.

8. Hot little Christmas cakes

Our speedy hot Christmas cakes are a handy alternative to your usual labour of love. Forget months of feeding, these mouth-watering mini sponges can be plated up in just 25 minutes. They’re also fine to make ahead of time and freeze. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, custard or a boozy cream for an extra dose of decadence. For anyone who doesn’t want uneaten Christmas cake sitting around after the big day, this is a simple no-fuss option.

9. Last-minute loaf cake

Unexpected guests and no Christmas cake to serve? Our last-minute loaf is beautifully moist, squidgy and has all the flavours of a cake that’s been maturing since November, no one needs to know. If you’re serving to kids as well, substitute the final drizzle of brandy for apple juice. Dust with a snowy shower of icing sugar before slicing and serving with a cuppa.

10. Rudolph Christmas cake

Try this deliciously spiced, fruit-packed Christmas cake if you’re short on time this Christmas. It’s iced, decorated with three edible reindeer then finished by tying a sparkling red ribbon around the base and securing it in place with a pin.

Alternative Christmas cakes

Whether you need a versatile vegan dessert to satisfy everyone’s dietary needs or something a little different to wow your guests, we have a whole host of creative Christmas cakes to bring the spirit of the season to your kitchen.

11. Mincemeat cake

Use up any mincemeat lurking in the storecupboard with this lighter alternative to the classic Christmas cake. It’s easy to make and can be frozen, so it’s perfect for making ahead. It also makes for a lovely edible gift to give to a friend or family member, presented in a pretty decorative cake tin.

12. Vegan Christmas cake

No one needs to miss out on festive goodies with our easy vegan Christmas cake. You can create this lip-smacking fruit cake with clever substitutes like chia seeds and coconut oil in place of eggs and butter. You can feed it as you normally would with a spoonful of rum every week until the big day. Your guests won’t believe it’s all plant-based goodness.

13. Gluten-free Christmas cake

Now everyone at the table can enjoy a slice of Christmas cake, thanks to our dairy-, gluten-, nut- and egg-free recipe. With all the same trademark flavours of the classic, no one will ever guess it’s free-from! This cake will keep in a dry, cool cupboard for up to three months, or in the freezer for up to six months.

14. Salted caramel Christmas cake

This beautiful modern version comes laced with chunks of toffee and dates, with a crunchy, nutty topping to boot. It’s perfect for those looking for an extra sweet finish to their Christmas meal. It will keep in an airtight container for up to two weeks, too.

15. Mango & orange blossom cake

Give the classic fruitcake a makeover with orange blossom and tropical mango for a mellow, fragrant slice. This unusual Christmas treat is fed with orange blossom water and orange juice for a slightly sweet, citrus flavour we can’t resist. Even if you’re not planning on getting ahead, this cake tastes just as delicious a day or two after baking.

16. Ginger wine Christmas cake

A generous glug of ginger wine turns this traditional bake into a light and spicy treat that’s perfect for teatime. It draws on flavours from Yorkshire parkin, with plenty of fiery ginger which is sure to warm you up on a chilly winter’s day. If conventional Christmas cake leaves you cold this lighter Gingery christmas cake is as far from stodge as it gets.

17. Golden amaretti Christmas cake

Mix modern and traditional with our sparkly golden amaretti Christmas cake. This impressive-looking pud uses a virtually all-in-one method so no need to stress over delicate mixing or a multi-step mess. The crunchy amaretti biscuits make a nice addition to the rich fruitcake and the Christmassy sprinkles and gold spray make this a top party piece.

Enjoyed these sweet treats? Check out our other Christmas recipes…

Our best ever Christmas cocktails

Our top Christmas desserts

Christmas cupcake ideas for kids

What’s your favourite Christmas dessert? Leave a comment below…