Bronson Pinchot as Ned Low

Edward “Ned” Lowe is a notorious English pirate who we’ll be meeting later on in season 2. No spoilers!

Pinchot is best-known for playing Balki Bartokomous in sitcom Perfect Strangers, as well as roles in films like First Wives Club, Beverly Hills Cop, and True Romance. More recently he played Principal Hawthorne in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

RETURNING CAST

Of course, Our Flag Means Death stars Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby return as Captain Blackbeard and the “Gentleman Pirate” Stede Bonnet.

Other returning members of the original series crew of The Revenge include Con O’Neill as Izzy, Vico Ortiz as Jim, Samba Schutte as Roach, Samson Kayo as Oluwande, Ewen Bremner as Buttons, Joel Fry as Frenchie, Matthew Maher as Black Pete, Kristian Nairn as Wee John Feeney, David Fane as Fang, and Nat Faxon as The Swede.

We’ll also see the return of Leslie Jones as Spanish Jackie.

The Big Question: Will Lucius Return?

Ever since the season one finale, fans have been speculating on social media about whether Nathan Foad will return as the much-loved pirate Lucius, after Blackbeard appeared to throw him overboard to his death at the end of season one.