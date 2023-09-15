Max has finally released the full Our Flag Means Death Season 2 trailer for the upcoming next installment to its hit pirate comedy, starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi. The series is scheduled to make its return on October 5 with the first three episodes, followed by two new episodes weekly leading up to the season finale on October 26.

The video highlights the aftermath following Stede and Blackbeard’s break-up, which turns the famous pirate captain into an emotional mess. Meanwhile, Stede tries to find Blackbeard in hopes of winning him back. It also teases the government’s efforts to end piracy.

Check out the Our Flag Means Death Season 2 trailer below (watch more trailers):

What to expect in Our Flag Means Death Season 2?

“After trading the seemingly charmed life of a gentleman for one of a swashbuckling buccaneer, Stede became captain of the pirate ship Revenge,” reads the Season 2 logline. “Struggling to earn the respect of his potentially mutinous crew, Stede’s fortunes changed after a fateful run-in with the infamous Captain Blackbeard. To their surprise, the wildly different Stede and Blackbeard found more than friendship on the high seas… they found love. Now, they have to survive it.”

Our Flag Means Death is loosely based on real-life adventures of Stede Bonnet. Joining Waititi and Derby are Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Rory Kinnear, David Fane, Joel Fry, Guz Khan, Fred Armisen, and more. Season 2 will also feature recurring guest stars Ruibo Qian, Madeleine Sami, Anapela Polataivao, and Erroll Shand, and guest stars Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by David Jenkins (People of Earth), who is also serving as showrunner. Executive producers are Waititi, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted. This marks the latest collaboration between Darby and Waititi, which began when the former starred in the cult-favorite HBO series Flight of the Conchords, on which Waititi was a writer/director. He followed the series with the mockumentary film What We Do in the Shadows.