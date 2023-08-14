Let me guess … when you think of Staples.com, you think of office supplies (copy paper, desk chairs, that kind of thing). You might be surprised to learn that you can get all kinds of school, classroom, and teacher supplies at Staples.com too. If you’re stocking up or making a wish list for back to school, we recommend these items from Staples.com.

(Note: Prices listed are current as of this writing.)

We all know Crayola is the gold standard when it comes to crayons. With this Classpack of 800 crayons, you get 50 of each of the classic 16 colors for $54.99. We’re here for the kids not arguing over the last blue crayon in the classroom. If colored pencils or markers are more your speed, those are also available as Classpacks. There’s even a crayon-marker combo pack! (Plus, right now you can get 30% back in rewards on select bundle packs!)

You can never have too many of these babies. And for us, it’s disappearing purple or nothing. Grab this bundle of 30 for $10.49. I’ll even solve your missing caps problem. For some projects, only liquid glue will do, and for that, we recommend this massive jug of Elmer’s.

No one likes a dry dry-erase marker. Keep them fresh all year with this pack of 36 assorted colors for $34.99. Bonus: They’re low odor.

They’re not just for PD! These sticky sheets are great for class brainstorms, modeling, anchor charts—anything you want to keep on display. In this bundle, you get four pads of 30 sheets for $74.49.

Buying in bulk is a great way to save money. Get this 6-pack of Kleenex facial tissues for $17.19 in preparation for cold and flu season.

If you’re looking for your new favorite teacher pen, here it is. The rich color and fine line are *chef’s kiss.* This pack of 12 for $13.99 is a great deal.

Make quick work of an annoying task with the heavy-duty School Pro sharpener from X-ACTO. It’s $35.99, and we highly suggest you train a few students to use it as their class job. That way, you lower the risk of a jam.

We’re not sure what titanium-bonded means, but we know these scissors are durable, comfortable, and precise. For $14.59, you can make them your new teacher scissors (you know, the ones the kids aren’t allowed to touch).

You know them and love them. Lysol wipes kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria, which is essential in a classroom environment. This pack of three canisters costs $14.99.

Speaking of germs, we wish we could get these dispenser starter kits in every classroom in the country. Staples.com has them for $23.09, and that includes a refill.

When it comes to multi-usage in the classroom, sentence strips are a real hero. Word walls, sequencing, number lines—they really do the job. We love these super-bright tagboard strips from Pacon for $16.29 (you get 100).

An analog, 60-minute visual timer like this one is a great addition to any classroom. It’s a bit of an investment at $40.89, but the no-loud-ticking feature is a game changer. If you want them for individual students or small groups, you can get a pack of five basic timers for about the same price.

Sometimes the kids just need to color. And sometimes the best thing you can do is join them. This adorable plan book costs $23.99 and includes 13 divider pages that you can color.

BRB adding these reusable dry-erase pockets to our wish list. They’re super durable and allow you to use the same worksheet over and over. Can you say centers? Five for $20.29.

How do you use dice in the classroom? We’re so glad you asked. This pack of four comes in bright colors. Get it for $12.49.

If you don’t have a pointer, are you even really a teacher? We love this lime and polka dot pointer from Teacher Created Resources. It’s yours for $10.69.

These 3″x9″ flash cards come in a variety of bright colors and are great for practicing basic facts, learning world language vocabulary, and more. Get four packs of 100 for $41.39.

We love a good pocket chart, and this one features 10 sturdy pockets for file-size folders. It’s $27.39, and we see it being really useful for a may-do/must-do situation or for centers.

In the classroom, quality storage is key. If your students are sharing supplies, we love large colorful caddies like this set of six for $33.99.

Gotta have the coffee! If you’ve got a Keurig in your staff room, this box of 22 pods costs $12.99, and Dunkin’ is usually a crowd-pleaser.

Grab these items and more back-to-school supplies at Staples.com!