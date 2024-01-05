The original Outcast was a PC-exclusive, 3D open-world action game that predated Grand Theft Auto III by two years. It was an innovative, well-regarded, but underplayed game about landing on an alien planet and trying to survive in the face of its dangerous fauna. A remake of that game, called Outcast: Second Contact, was released in 2017, but Outcast: A New Beginning is the long overdue, proper sequel to the cult classic.

Join Marcus Stewart and me as we check out what the game has to offer, which is primarily impressive jetpack mechanics that let you literally fly around the alien world at high speeds. Outcast: A New Beginning is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on March 15.

