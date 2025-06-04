The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Ready to take your sweat sessions into the sunshine? From yoga mats to breathable activewear and versatile accessories, we’ve rounded up the ultimate finds to keep you moving, motivated, and totally unstoppable this summer season, including gorgeous picks from Lululemon and The North Face. Beach bod (and feel good vibes) here we come!

This extra-thick fitness mat cushions your joints and keeps you steady with its non-slip grip, making every pose and workout feel secure and comfortable. Lightweight yet durable, this mat comes with a handy carrying strap, and it’s free of harsh chemicals.

This Stanley quencher comes in 30 oz and 40 oz options, perfect for water, iced tea, coffee or smoothies, and is available in tons of colours to match your personal style.

These viral leggings are viral for a reason! Made from soft, buttery fabric – get these lulu dupes for premium quality at an affordable price.

If you’re looking for a spacious duffel for workouts on the go, this duffle from The North Face is lightweight and will keep you super organized. Features a shoe compartment and straps for multiple carrying options.

Stay on top of your fitness goals anywhere with this compact, travel-friendly body fat scale, complete with a protective case and anti-rollover stability design. Includes 13 essential metrics tracked via the Renpho Health App and can sync with your favourite fitness apps.

An essential fitness find – these dumbbell hand weights are high quality, durable, and come in a wide range of colours to match your workout aesthetic. Their small size makes them portable and great for arm rows, squats, chest presses, bicep curls, walking, jogging, & yoga.

Add a little stretch to your strength routine with these resistance exercise bands! These little bands are perfect for targeting every muscle group. They’re lightweight, versatile, and ready to level up your workouts.

The Soft Jersey Half Zip from Lululemon is a lightweight, relaxed-fit pullover made with ultra-soft fabric for all-day comfort. It’s perfect for casual wear, light activity, or tossing in your workout bag as a go-to essential.

Designed to keep up with your active lifestyle, the AirPod Pro 2 earbuds have a customizable fit and are sweat, dust, and water resistant. Level up your workouts with an elite listening experience featuring personalized spatial audio and adaptive noise control for crystal-clear sound in any environment.

Take your workouts up a notch with these sleek 1-pound wrist weights. Waterproof, sweat-proof, and stylish, they’re perfect for yoga, pilates, running, and more – your fitness goals never looked so good (especially in this cool matcha colour).

