Equipping a team with modern, mobile tech can be a balancing act—functionality and performance matter, but so does staying within budget. That’s where this deal on the onn. 11″ Tablet Pro really shines. A Walmart store brand, these onn. tablets are just $74.99 (regularly $159), it’s an easy decision for business leaders looking to scale their tech resources without scaling costs.

Despite its budget-friendly price tag, this tablet is built for everyday productivity. It runs on Android 13, offering a familiar interface that syncs smoothly with cloud-based apps, email platforms, messaging tools, and more. It’s great for teams already using Android phones—onboarding is minimal, and the user experience is intuitive.

The large 11-inch LCD is crisp and vibrant with a 2000 x 1200 resolution, making it ideal for streaming presentations, reviewing reports, or even hosting virtual meetings. Whether you’re using it for point-of-sale systems, training materials, front-desk kiosks, or remote communications, this tablet delivers a sharp, responsive experience.

Under the hood, the 2.2GHz octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM provide reliable speed for multitasking. Combined with 128GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), there’s plenty of room for documents, media, and business apps. Plus, dual cameras allow for both video conferencing and on-the-go image capture, which is useful for field teams, social media managers, and sales staff.

Battery life is often a pain point with mobile devices, but this one lasts up to 16 hours, giving your team an all-day companion that won’t die mid-task. Whether it’s used in the office or on the road, charging anxiety becomes a thing of the past.

And since this is an open-box unit, you’re getting a like-new device at nearly half the price. Each tablet is thoroughly tested and verified. Although the box may exhibit minor signs of handling, the hardware inside remains in new condition.

