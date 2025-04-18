The outgoing Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Yanko Yordanov, on Wednesday applauded the improved bilateral trade between the two countries over the past four years.

Ambassador Yordanov made this observation in Abuja during the Nigeria-Bulgaria Cooperation event themed Strengthening Business Bilateral Ties, a valedictory programme organised by the House of Representatives’ Committee on the Nigeria-Bulgaria Parliamentary Group, chaired by Hon. Munachim Alozie.

He said, “Actually, in four years, several high-level delegations signed major bilateral agreements. Twenty-two out of thirty-six states visited Bulgaria-Nigeria cooperation on local capacity producing vaccines within the EU development cooperation. A lot of agricultural projects in many states of Nigeria.”

While stressing that the four-year tenure he spent as the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria was very well utilised, he underscored the need to deepen the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Noting the unprecedented increase in the volume of bilateral trade between Bulgaria and Nigeria as his major achievement, Ambassador Yordanov stated: “Seventy per cent up just for one year in 2024 compared to 2023. It is something that provides a very good basis for cooperation and for further partnerships that have already been established and the new ones that are coming.

“But trade is not the only thing we have achieved together throughout these four years. As I’ve said, we’ve exchanged high-level delegations, one of which was the Nigeria-Bulgarian Friendship Group, who visited Nigeria and the Nigerian House of Representatives last year. We are really very hopeful that soon we will see a similar delegation from the Nigerian House of Representatives visiting Bulgaria on a return visit.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the House Committee on the Nigeria-Bulgaria Parliamentary Group, Hon. Munachim Alozie, showered encomiums on the 40-year-old Ambassador for supporting and creating a conducive and positive environment for the existing partnership to flourish.

He said, “It is my pleasure to welcome you to the first-ever Partnership Exchange — a special side event of the send-forth of His Excellency, Ambassador Yanko Yordanov, the Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria. In his four years of service here in Nigeria, he has been able to visit twenty-two out of the thirty-six states of our country; and he has this to say about Nigeria:

‘Nigeria is not only the Giant of Africa but also a country with many giants, in terms of culture, heritage, and opportunities. And so, we have not come to bid him farewell but to celebrate one who, by his intentional association, inclination, and interaction, has become one of us (Nigerian), who enjoys our meals especially.’

“So, this gathering today is an innovative feature of the Nigeria-Bulgaria Parliamentary Friendship Group to build on the past years’ experience with Ambassador Yanko in strengthening bilateral business ties between Bulgaria and Nigeria.

“I want to, in a special way, formally recognise again the presence of Ambassador Yanko Yordanov (the Bulgarian Ambassador) and his delegation, knowing that the partnerships between both our countries will continue in trade and economic cooperation, education and human capital development, agriculture and food security, health, the energy sector, tourism, etc. And we hope to continue exchanging more initiatives and ideas towards strengthening the cooperation between us.”

He maintained that both countries have, over the years, “witnessed a rich and often inspiring exchange of ideas, lessons learned, and actions taken.

“We have heard loud and clear the critical importance of partnerships and have seen examples of partnerships that are leading the way. Today, the Nigeria-Bulgaria Parliamentary Group is marking the start of a stronger partnership between Nigeria and Bulgaria.

“Our aspiration is to become a beacon and a point of reference in initiating, fostering, and promoting sustainable partnerships and development that are respectful, visible, measurable, responsible, and mutually beneficial for both our countries.

“As part of our programme, we will be conducting trade missions to both Bulgaria and Nigeria; and we already have one coming up soon. I want to take this opportunity to invite you all to participate in the Investment, Tourism, and Trade Mission to identify and explore partnership opportunities in Bulgaria from 14th to 20th July 2025.”

