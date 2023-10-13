Outkast have been immortalized as a Hip Hop 50 statue to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their third album Aquemini.

On Thursday (October 12), sculptor and animator Steven “Concrete Jungle” Cartoccio, in partnership with Mass Appeal and the legendary Atlanta duo, unveiled the limited edition collectible on Instagram.

The 15-pound statue “incorporates elements from all of OutKast’s classic albums and features two replaceable heads” for André 3000 and Big Boi, according to the product description.

The figurine depicts 3 Stacks and Daddy Fat Sax styled in their distinctive looks and perched on top of a spacecraft. Underneath that is a purple Cadillac, the crown from the OutKast logo and a graffiti-tagged I-75 highway sign leading to their native ATL, among other elements.

The statue is available to pre-order here and will start to ship out in mid 2024. A version autographed by André 3000 and Big Boi costs $750, while unsigned versions will set fans back $550.

Get a closer look at the statue below:

Cartoccio, a Hip Hop afficionado, has previously created similar action figures of Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., Wu-Tang Clan, and a host of others.

As for OutKast, the duo wrote themselves further into the history books earlier this month when Speakerboxxx/The Love Below was certified 13x platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), making it the best-selling rap album of all time in the U.S.

The 2003 effort, which is home to the massive single “Hey Ya!”, surpassed Eminem‘s The Eminem Show, which was certified 12x platinum in 2022.

OutKast had a little help because of the project’s status as a double album (André 3000 and Big Boi each had one disc), meaning each copy sold counts twice. Many of Hip Hop’s other top-selling albums are also double LPs, such as Biggie‘s Life After Death and 2Pac‘s All Eyez On Me and Greatest Hits.

Big Boi celebrated the achievement on Instagram by posting a video of him unwrapping a framed plaque commemorating Speakerboxxx/The Love Below‘s 13 million sales.

“Over 13 Million albums sold… outkast is everlasting. Stank You Smelly Much …To All Y’all,” he wrote in the caption.