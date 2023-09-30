OutKast may not be making music as a duo anymore, but they still have some surprises for their fans.

On Friday (September 29), the pair released a visual for Aquemini deep cut “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” – a cool 25 years after the song’s debut. The drop comes as part of a rollout for the groundbreaking album’s 25th anniversary.

Though neither André 3000 or Big Boi appear in the clip, it’s full of trippy, animated visuals that perfectly match the song’s vibe.

Check it out below.

Aquemini‘s 25th anniversary arrives just after OutKast’s only double album turned 20 – and exceeded 13 million units sold.

Last Friday (September 22), Big Boi shared a video of him unboxing the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) plaque commemorating Speakerboxxx/The Love Below‘s diamond sales status.

“Special delivery just in time for the 20th anniversary 9/23/03,” he captioned the video. “#speakerboxxxthelovebelow Over 13 Million albums sold . ( Diamond & a 3.5 ) What Are Your Jams ? @ outkast is everlasting. Stank You Smelly Much …To All Y’all [flying saucer emoji].”

As for new music, fans should not hold their breath. An OutKast reunion was recently ruled out by Sleepy Brown, who helped craft some of the legendary Hip Hop group’s biggest hits during their heyday.

While talking to TMZ at LAX in June, the Organized Noize member said that an OutKast reunion is out of the question after the reporter picked his brain about Speakerboxxx/The Love Below turning 20 this year.

“Nah, they not,” Sleepy Brown said. “[André 3000] is on a whole other journey and he’s, you know, doing something. But me and Big [Boi] are still doing tours and stuff like that.

“Don’t hold your breath for no OutKast reunion. Don’t do it to yourself. It’s not gon’ happen, folks. If you wanna see us, we gon’ be Dungeon Family. That’s about it.”

TMZ then asked the Atlanta producer which album he feels is OutKast’s greatest. After some back and forth, he settled on 1998’s Aquemini.

“Man, you know, I can say Aquemini, I can say Stankonia,” the Brown said. “The thing about it [is], each album was a different journey. OutKast has taken people through country music with ‘Rosa Parks,’ they did rock with Stankonia, they did every genre you could ever think of in music, so it’s kinda hard to say which one is what.”

He continued: “But I’ma say Aquemini. For me, that album was the moment when OutKast really flourished as producers, too. So for me, that album is me watching them grow. That’s why it’s my favorite.”