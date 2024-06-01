The second part of “Outlander” season seven will premiere on November 22, 2024.







Claire Fraser (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) in a behind-the-scenes shot of “Outlander” season seven.



Starz









Season seven was given a supersized 16-episode order after season six was truncated as a result of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the first half aired in 2023, audiences were told that the remaining eight episodes would be released sometime in 2024.

We now know when exactly that will be, thanks to an announcement delivered to fans on “World Outlander Day” on June 1. The annual holiday celebrates the anniversary of the publication of Diana Gabaldon’s first book in the best-selling historical fantasy series.

This year, Starz, the network behind “Outlander,” marked the day by sharing the news that the highly anticipated second half of season seven will premiere on Friday, November 22.

Audiences can look forward to one episode being released every week on Fridays at midnight ET on all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, the new episodes will debut weekly at 8 p.m. ET/PT.