A YOUNG girl, 14, was brutally gang-raped and burnt alive in a furnace, before being found by her brother.

The horrific discovery was made after uncovering the teen’s bracelet and some clothing remains in a fireplace, in Rajasthan, India.

3 The public staging a protest against violence in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur Credit: Getty

3 All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA) activists protesting after a 19-year-old was killed Credit: AFP

The victim, who cannot be named, is reported to have gone missing after going out to see the family goats on August 3 last month.

When she didn’t return home a search party was launched.

During the hunt for his sister, the boy’s attention was caught by black clouds rising from a nearby kiln.

Police confirmed in a statement: “Smoke billowing from one of the kilns drew his attention and made him suspicious as they were not active in the evening.

“He rummaged through the kiln with a stick and sifted through the charred items.”

The heartbroken boy found his sister’s bracelet, one he had given her just days before the indescribable horror.

Several body parts and charred clothing were recovered from the kiln by specialist forensic experts, while other remains were found discarded in the surrounding area.

It was concluded the young girl had tragically been set alight whilst she was still alive, after evil killers doused her in flammable liquids.

Officers revealed they have charged 11 men in connection with the disturbing rape and murder.

As reported by Times of India, a charge sheet filed by the Investigating Officer and Kotari DSP Shyam Sunder Bishnoi, alleges two minors have been charged in connection with the crime.

The distressing case has caused outrage across the country, as the movement to end violence against women continues to build momentum.

It comes after Manipur cops were accused of handing over two women to a large armed mob before they were paraded down the street naked in a disturbing video.

Last week the Supreme Court stated the police had allegedly given the young victims to hoards of men, who later sexually abused them.

The extreme violence inflicted on the young victims by hundreds of men, on May 4 earlier this year, has sparked protests across the state.

Distressing footage showed the two women being dragged into a field after being groped by the brutes.

According to a police report filed on May 18, the victims were part of a family and attacked by a mob of between 800-1000 men.

They were said to be escaping through a forest, when local officers claimed they would lead them to safety.

But the compliant claims that they were: “blocked on the way by a mob and snatched from the custody of the police team”.

A 56-year-old was said to have been killed on the spot three of his female family members were made to take off their clothes.

A 21-year-old woman in the group was reportedly “brutally gang raped in broad daylight”.

Her “younger brother tried to defend his sister’s modesty and life but he was murdered by members of the mob on the spot,” it added.

The Supreme Court have since slammed the Manipur government and Indian state police.

“For two months there has been a total breakdown of law and order in Manipur, there is no law and order left,” the court said.

“Police have no control over the situation, looks like for two months police had made no arrests, and had not recorded statements.

“Two women said that they were handed over to the mob by police, has any action been taken against the police?” they added.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) condemned the attack on the woman as “sickening” and also claimed one woman was gang raped.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the incident had “shamed India” and that “no guilty will be spared”.

He said: “I assure the nation, the law will take its course with all its might.

“What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.”

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh: “A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.”

He stated arrests have been made but didn’t not say how many.