JENIN, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES — Several nations that have backed Israel voiced outrage Wednesday after Israeli troops fired what they called “warning shots” as foreign diplomats visited the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority accused troops of “deliberately” shooting at the delegation near the flashpoint city of Jenin. The Israeli military, already under pressure over its tactics in the Gaza war, said it regretted the “inconvenience”.

AFP footage from Jenin ,a frequent target of Israeli military raids ,showed the delegation and accompanying journalists running for cover as shots were heard.

A European diplomat said the envoys went to the area to see the destruction caused by Israeli military raids since the Gaza war erupted in October 2023.

The Israeli military said the diplomatic convoy strayed from the approved route and entered a restricted zone.

Troops fired “warning shots” to steer the group away, it said, adding that no one was wounded and expressing regret for the “inconvenience caused”.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesman called the incident “unacceptable”.

“Diplomats who are doing their work should never be shot at, attacked in any way, shape or form. Their safety, their viability, must be respected at all times,” the spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, told reporters.

“These diplomats, including UN personnel, were fired at, warning shots or whatever… which is unacceptable.”

Countries condemn shooting

Several countries that had representatives in the group voiced outrage and demanded an investigation.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas urged Israel to hold those responsible “accountable”.

Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Uruguay summoned Israel’s ambassadors or said they would raise the issue directly.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the incident “totally unacceptable” and pressed for an “immediate explanation”.

Carney added that Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand has summoned Israel’s ambassador to Ottawa.

Egypt denounced the shooting as a breach of “all diplomatic norms”, while Turkey demanded an immediate investigation.

Turkey’s foreign ministry said: “This attack must be investigated without delay and the perpetrators must be held accountable.”

Ahmad al-Deek, political adviser for the Palestinian foreign ministry who accompanied the delegation, condemned “this reckless act by the Israeli army”.

“It has given the diplomatic delegation an impression of the life the Palestinian people are living,” he said.

Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the delegation included diplomats from more than 20 countries including Britain, China, Egypt, France, Japan, Jordan, Turkey and Russia.

Japan’s government confirmed Thursday that its diplomatic staff participated, adding that it “deeply regrets” the incident.

“The Japanese government has protested to the Israeli side and requested an explanation and the prevention of a recurrence,” government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said in Tokyo.

‘Painful’ Gaza plight

The incident came as anger mounted over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where Palestinians are scrambling for basic supplies after weeks of near-total isolation.

A two-month Israeli aid blockade on Gaza has been partially eased this week.

Israel stepped up its military offensive at the weekend, vowing to defeat Gaza’s Hamas rulers, whose October 7, 2023 attack on Israel triggered the war.

Israel has faced massive pressure, including from its allies, to halt its intensified offensive and allow aid into Gaza.

European Union foreign ministers on Tuesday ordered a review of the EU cooperation accord with Israel.

Sweden said it would press the EU to impose sanctions on Israeli ministers, while Britain suspended free-trade negotiations with Israel and summoned the Israeli ambassador.

Pope Leo XIV described the situation in Gaza as “worrying and painful” and called for “the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid”.

Hamas’s 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people in Israel, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Militants also took 251 hostages, 57 of whom remain in Gaza including 34 the military says are dead.

Gaza’s health ministry said at least 3,509 people have been killed since Israel ended a ceasefire and resumed strikes on March 18, taking the war’s overall toll to 53,655, mostly civilians