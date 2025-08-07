More than 22,000 people including over 11,000 children have been displaced in Mahaas in central Somalia due to intense fighting that has left thousands cut off without basic services, Save the Children said.

Clashes between local militia, government forces and non-state armed groups in the Hiraan region have intensified in the last two months, with a significant escalation on July 27 displacing over 22,800 people [1] in Mahaas district alone, more than half of them children [2]. Displaced people are living in nearby villages with host families in overcrowded conditions or in open grazing lands without basic services.

Save the Children is concerned that 21 health sites they support are currently suspended due to the ongoing conflict. This includes a stabilisation centre for children suffering from severe acute malnutrition. Health facility staff have fled the area, leaving families and children without care.

At the time of the escalation in fighting, over 150 children who were receiving treatment for severe acute malnutrition in Mahaas and surrounding villages fled with their families to Bulo Burte and Beledweyne. Save the Children teams in Beledweyne are trying to trace these children and get them back on treatment.

Additionally, the conflict has resulted in damage to water sources, obstructed road access, and led to a significant increase in food insecurity, with families losing access to grazing land, markets, and clean water.

Women, children, and vulnerable groups are lacking decent housing and psychological discomfort while Save the Children is deeply concerned over increased reports that young boys are being recruited to fight in the conflict by actors on both sides.

Across central and southern Somalia, conflict has displaced about 100,000 people in the Hiraan and Gedo regions in the past two months, according to humanitarian partners and local authorities, placing additional strain on already limited local resources with shortages of shelter, food, clean water, and healthcare.

The aid agency said the recent displacement adds another crisis to a community already battered by a severe drought which has led to a sharp increase in malnutrition, with children lacking access to life saving health services due to aid cuts.

Earlier this year 32 Save the Children supported health facilities were closed due to aid cuts in Hiran region.

Save the Children’s Country Director for Somalia, Mohamud Mohamed Hassan, said:

“We are concerned that the conflict in Hiran region has disrupted lifesaving services for children, including children who were being treated for malnutrition and have been forced to flee from health centres with their families.

“As of today, no significant humanitarian aid has been delivered, highlighting the urgent need for unimpeded, coordinated humanitarian assistance to address critical lifesaving needs.

“Save the Children’s assessment has revealed that displaced families arriving in Beledweyne are facing severe humanitarian conditions, with many having arrived with no food, shelter, or basic supplies. Most are living in overcrowded, makeshift settlements with limited support from overstretched host communities. There is an urgent need for shelter, food, water, health, and protection services, particularly for vulnerable groups like women, children, and the elderly.”

Save the Children calling for immediate assistance to address critical needs. This includes emergency shelter and non-food items distribution, food and water support, deployment of mobile health services, and protection services including psychosocial support. Humanitarian actors should coordinate with local authorities and host communities to ensure inclusive and targeted interventions, while also planning early recovery activities such as education and livelihoods to support long-term resilience

Save the Children has been working in Somalia and Somaliland since 1951 and has programmes throughout the country which support children’s healthcare, education and food needs. Last year we reached 3.2 million people, including 1.9 million children.

