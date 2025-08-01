The 360 Degrees carousel ride broke apart while in motion, sending riders crashing to the ground [Getty]

At least 23 people were injured, including several in critical condition, when a fairground ride collapsed mid-operation in the Saudi city of Taif on Wednesday evening.

The incident took place in the popular mountain resort area of Al Hada district, as the 360 Degrees attraction, a rotating carousel ride, was in full swing.

Footage circulated online shows the ride snapping in two and crashing to the ground from several metres high, triggering panic among visitors.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos as the structure suddenly gave way while carrying riders, many of them young women.

Bystanders can be heard screaming while people hang from the platform. Local media reported that three women remain in critical condition, while four others were seriously injured.

Horrible accident in Saudi Arabia’s Taif city, where a ride at an amusement park collapsed. Unconfirmed reports say more than 20 people were injured, and three were reported critical.#SaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/0hjwZMsIRj — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) July 31, 2025

Emergency services, including Saudi civil defence units and paramedics from the Red Crescent, were dispatched to the scene and transported the injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities said the most critical cases are still under intensive care.

Al Arabiya TV confirmed that the amusement park has been shut down while an investigation is carried out. Municipal officials, the General Entertainment Authority, and security agencies said they are investigating the ride’s structural failure and whether the park complied with safety and technical standards.

As of Thursday morning, the site of the collapse remained cordoned off. Officials have not yet announced preliminary findings.

The incident has sparked widespread concern on Saudi social media, where users shared the video of the crash and called for tighter enforcement of safety measures in amusement parks across the country.

The kingdom has recently invested heavily in giga-projects, including Qiddiya outside Riyadh, which is expected to host theme parks, motorsports arenas, and other large-scale attractions.