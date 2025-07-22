Image credit: Getty Images/ For illustrative purposes

More than 32,000 violators of the UAE’s Entry and Residency Law were apprehended between January and the end of June 2025, according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The arrests came as part of a broad series of inspection campaigns conducted across the Emirates under the slogan “Towards a Safer Society.” The initiative is part of the authority’s ongoing efforts to enhance compliance with immigration laws and ensure the lawful residence and employment of foreigners.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, said the primary goal of the campaigns is to reduce the number of violators and uphold social stability. “These campaigns aim to guarantee a dignified life for residents and visitors by ensuring they live and work within the framework of the law,” he said.

Legal action, deportations underway

Al Khaili emphasised that the authority’s strategy includes not only enforcing the law but also raising public awareness about the importance of legal compliance. “We are committed to instilling a culture of lawfulness in society,” he said. “Those who are found to be in violation are given an opportunity to rectify their status or face deportation in accordance with legal procedures.”

Of the individuals apprehended, approximately 70 per cent have already been deported after completing the required legal processes. Others are currently in detention and will be referred to the relevant authorities for further action.

The Director General stressed that inspection campaigns will continue across all emirates. He added that dedicated task forces are working around the clock to identify and apprehend violators, and that strict penalties—including fines—will be imposed on both the violators and those who employ or shelter them.

“The Entry and Residency Law includes strong deterrents for anyone who breaks the law or helps others to do so,” Al Khaili noted.

Public urged to support law enforcement

Al Khaili called on all members of society to comply with the Entry and Residency Law and to avoid employing or assisting violators. He emphasized that public cooperation is vital to maintaining security and social order.

“The law is clear, and its enforcement protects the safety and integrity of our society,” he said.