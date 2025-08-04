Transcript:

A federal government initiative called the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, has made headlines in recent months.

In April, the Trump administration fired LIHEAP staffers, and the president has proposed cutting the program entirely.

LIHEAP has existed for decades and helps families who are struggling to pay their energy bills.

Low-income households can apply to LIHEAP via states, local governments, and community groups and receive funding to pay for part of their bills.

This money is usually sent directly to the utility company to help cover the cost of oil, gas, or electric heat.

In some cases, the funding helps prevent imminent shutoffs or restores people’s service, so it can be a critical lifeline – especially during the cold winter months.

And in some states, LIHEAP can help pay for air conditioning in the summer, keeping people safe during extreme heat waves.

To help reduce people’s need for energy in the first place, the program also often funds retrofits like home air sealing and insulation.

Last year, more than 50 million U.S. residents struggled to pay at least one energy bill.

So many families are anxious to learn if they will still be able to rely on support from LIHEAP to help them stay safe and comfortable in their homes.

Reporting credit: Ethan Freedman / ChavoBart Digital Media