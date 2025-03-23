The number of Palestinians killed during the war in Gaza has passed 50,000, the Hamas-controlled health authority said on Sunday.

The figures, which do not distinguish between fighters and civilians, cannot be independently verified.

However, international organizations such as the UN consider them to be largely credible.

The conflict was triggered by the attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and allied extremist groups on October 7, 2023.

Around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 Israelis were taken hostage in the Gaza Strip.

A six-week ceasefire took effect in January, but Israel resumed its attacks this week, with hundreds of Palestinians being killed since.

According to a media report on Sunday, around 30 people were killed in fresh Israeli attacks in southern Gaza.

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported various attacks, including drone strikes, in the Rafah and Khan Younis areas. Among other things, residential buildings and a vehicle were attacked.

The Israeli military had previously warned residents of the Tal al-Sultan district in Rafah that the military would “launch an offensive against terrorist organizations” there.

Residents were called upon to flee the combat zone. Videos circulated on social media of people fleeing Rafah on foot, some of them heavily laden and with small children.