RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s parcel delivery sector saw more than 50 million shipments completed during the second quarter of 2025, reflecting the growing demand for courier services across the Kingdom, the Transport General Authority (TGA) announced on Monday.

According to the TGA, Naqel topped the list with the lowest number of escalated complaints—only two per 100,000 shipments. It was followed by J&T, iMile, GFS, and DHL, each recording four complaints per 100,000 parcels.

RedBox came next with five complaints, followed by SPL (6), Aramex (9), SMSA (15), AJEX (17), Star Links (26), UPS (41), and FedEx with the highest at 111 complaints per 100,000 parcels.

The authority emphasized its commitment to ensuring service quality by processing complaints only after giving courier companies up to seven days to resolve them directly with customers. This policy is aimed at safeguarding consumer rights and improving user satisfaction.

The TGA encouraged the public to report delivery-related issues through its unified call center (19929) or via the customer care account on platform X.

