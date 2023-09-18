MORE than four million kids did not see an NHS dentist last year, damning stats show.

It means almost 40 per cent of all children went without a check-up despite needing one every 12 months.

1 More than four million kids did not see an NHS dentist last year, damning stats show Credit: Getty

The Commons figures lay bare a postcode lottery with half of kids in the East of England failing to see a dentist in the year to June 2023.

Previous data has exposed “dental deserts” where patients find it virtually impossible to register with rammed local practices.

The Lib Dems, which did the analysis, are demanding ministers to announce an “emergency rescue plan” for NHS dentistry.

Deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “This has to act as a wake-up call for the Government. A rescue package for dentistry is urgently needed.

“That means reforming NHS dentistry to boost the number of appointments, supervised teeth cleaning in schools and childcare settings and removing VAT on children’s toothbrushes and toothpaste.”

British Dental Association chairman Eddie Crouch added: “Every political party needs to wake up and offer a plan of action, otherwise this service won’t have a future.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are making progress to boost NHS dental services and the number of children seen by NHS dentists rose by 43.6 per cent last year.

“Compared to the previous year, 1.7million more adults and 800,000 more children are receiving NHS dental care.”