A growing number of Americans are dying from overdoses involving counterfeit pills, health officials have warned.

The proportion of fatal overdoses involving fake tablets more than doubled from 2019 to 2021, a report from Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) found.

The pills are made to look like legitimate tablets, such as Xanax and Oxycodone, and often contain fentanyl.

The CDC worked out the proportion of overdose deaths that involved counterfeit pill use across 30 jurisdictions between July 2019 and December 2021.

During that period, there were 106,293 overdose deaths from all drugs.

The proportion of drug overdose deaths involving counterfeit pills has risen between 2019 and 2021, with a particularly dramatic increase in western states such as Alaska

The fentanyl seized by the DEA Task Force in October 2022 — 300,000 rainbow pills and 22lbs in powdered form

Deaths caused by fentanyl in the US surged in the 2010s. At the start of the decade, 2,666 Americans died of a fentanyl overdose. This figure shot up to 19,413 by 2016. Covid made the situation worse, with a record 72,484 deaths recorded in 2021

The proportion of overdose deaths that used counterfeit pills more than doubled from two percent during July – September 2019 to four percent during October – December 2021.

The percentage more than tripled from 4.7 percent to 14.7 percent in Western jurisdictions such as Alaska, New Mexico and Utah.

If pills found at the overdose scene were identified as fake, the tablets tested positive for drugs other than what they appeared to contain, or the pills were unmarked, they were considered counterfeit.

Most people who took counterfeit pills were below the age of 35, Hispanic or Latino and had a history of prescription drug misuse.

The arrival of cheap fentanyl from China, Mexico and India, coupled with the emergence of the dark web — an unregulated and anonymous corner of the internet — allowed the fake pill market to proliferate.

In May last year, Mac Miller’s drug supplier was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for distributing counterfeit oxycodone laced with fentanyl that caused the rapper’s fatal overdose.

Earlier this year, Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson also died after taking fake oxycodone laced with fentanyl.

The US opioid crisis has been surging for decades but intensified in the pandemic, when lockdowns and hospital closures left people bored and vulnerable to addiction and prevented them from getting prescriptions.

Fentanyl was first developed in 1959 for use as a painkiller for cancer patients, often injected or as a patch. In the 2010s, it increasingly turned up in pills and other forms in the US opioid epidemic, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

It is a highly potent synthetic opioid that is 100 times stronger than morphine and up to 50 times stronger than heroin and is often the culprit in accidental overdoses.

Some 41 percent of the deaths between 2019 and 2021 involving fake pills contained illegally manufactured fentanyl.

Xylazine was detected alongside the fentanyl in two percent of those deaths.

Also known as ‘tranq’, xylazine is a cheap animal tranquilizer being mass-produced in China and quickly making its way into the American illicit drug supply. When combined with fentanyl, it creates an even deadlier cocktail.

The report said: ‘Effective overdose prevention messaging would stress that persons should only use legitimate pharmaceutical pills that are prescribed to them, and emphasize that pills obtained illicitly or without a prescription might contain highly potent drugs.’

It mentioned access to fentanyl test strips and drug-checking services can help people be aware of pills’ contents.

President Joe Biden this week announced a plan to cut overdose deaths from fentanyl and xylazine but set himself the modest aim of a 15 percent reduction by 2025.

America’s overdose crisis has been rocketing since the 2010s when fentanyl first began to flood the illicit drug supply.

It can help drug users achieve a more intense high but is also toxic, with as little as two milligrams able to kill an adult.

Overdose deaths surged over the Covid pandemic amid concerns over keeping jobs and rising levels of mental health problems.

Doctors have also raised the alarm over a Chinese-made drug deadlier than fentanyl that is making its way into the US.

Nitazenes, a group of lab-made opioids like fentanyl, are increasingly being mixed into heroin and counterfeit prescription pills sold on the street and causing deadly overdoses.

They are thought to be about 1,000 times more powerful than morphine, with patients needing at least two doses of naloxone to fight off an overdose compared to the standard one dose for fentanyl.

‘Clinicians should be aware of these opioids in the drug supply so they are adequately prepared to care for these patients,’ said doctors at Mount Sinai, New York, who issued the warning.