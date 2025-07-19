LONDON — Dozens of Syrians from minority communities rallied on Saturday in London and Paris, calling for action to protect the Druze in their Sweida heartland, where sectarian violence has killed hundreds.
In central London, around 80 protesters chanted “God protect Druze” and “Stop supporting Jolani,” referring to Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa’s nom de guerre, which he had abandoned after his Islamist group seized Damascus late last year.
Demonstrators in the British capital held up placards calling for an end to the deadly violence in Sweida and for a humanitarian corridor to be opened up via the Jordanian border.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 940 people had been killed in the Druze-majority province since Sunday, including 326 Druze fighters and 262 Druze civilians, 165 of whom were summarily executed.
The sectarian clashes between the Druze and Bedouin tribes, who are Sunni Muslim, have drawn in the Islamist-led government as well as Israel and armed tribes from other parts of Syria.
In London, protest organizer Emad al Eismy told AFP atrocities were still going on in Sweida.
“Shootings, beheadings, raping, killing children, [torching] shops, homes. It’s a barbarian movement going on in Sweida,” he said at the protest outside BBC headquarters.
‘Like ethnic cleansing’
AFP correspondents in Sweida reported clashes on Saturday, despite a ceasefire ordered by the government following a US-brokered deal to avert further Israeli military intervention.
The Observatory, a Britain-based war monitor, said armed volunteers had been deployed with the support of the Islamist-led government.
Druze fighters said those who had arrived to support the Bedouin were mostly Islamists.
Protester Maan Radwan, who has family in Sweida, fought back tears as he said some of his relatives had died in a massacre at their guesthouse.
He reproached British Foreign Secretary David Lammy for his visit to Syria earlier this month, when he met Sharaa.
The United Nations has called for an end to the bloodshed and demanded an independent investigation of the violence.
William Salha, like most of the protesters, also has family members still living in Sweida.
He said they were “helpless,” shut in their homes, attempting to keep themselves safe.
“It’s like ethnic cleansing. They want the city without its people,” he said, accusing the Syrian government of complicity.
A teenager from south London at the protest with his mother said multiple members of his father’s family had been gunned down and killed, with the news filtering out through an aunt.
“The armed groups came to them, they tried to resist and they shot them,” he said.
‘Where is France?’
At the Paris protest, Aida Haladi wore black and clutched a picture of her 52-year-old brother, whom she said was killed in front of his home Thursday morning in Sweida city.
She said he had stepped out to grab some blood pressure medication he had forgotten.
“He was an honest man. He never tried to hurt a soul,” she said.
“Where is France?” Haladi said, accusing Syria’s interim president of complicity and angry at France’s leader, Emmanuel Macron, for having hosted him in Paris in May.
Hours later, France urged all sides to “strictly adhere” to the ceasefire.
Eva Radwan, a 41-year-old PhD student, held up a picture of her 34-year-old cousin and his two nephews, aged 13 and 16, who she said had been shot dead inside their home.
She said her parents had been forced to move houses after their neighborhood was bombarded earlier this week.
“Jolani, get out, Syria is not yours,” she shouted into a megaphone in front of the Eiffel Tower, leading around 20 other protesters.
She also called for Jordan to open its border to let in aid.
Is The Times of Israel important to you?
If so, we have a request.
Every day, even during war, our journalists keep you abreast of the most important developments that merit your attention. Millions of people rely on ToI for fast, fair and free coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
We care about Israel – and we know you do too. So today, we have an ask: show your appreciation for our work by joining The Times of Israel Community, an exclusive group for readers like you who appreciate and financially support our work.
Yes, I’ll give
Yes, I’ll give
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
You appreciate our journalism
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
You clearly find our careful reporting valuable, in a time when facts are often distorted and news coverage often lacks context.
Your support is essential to continue our work. We want to continue delivering the professional journalism you value, even as the demands on our newsroom have grown dramatically since October 7.
So today, please consider joining our reader support group, The Times of Israel Community. For as little as $6 a month you’ll become our partners while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘272776440645465’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);